Iconic Designer Steve Madden and TikTok Superstar Alex Warren to Headline Generation S.O.S. Substance Misuse and Mental Health Benefit Aug. 18 in The Hamptons

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generation S.O.S.:
National nonprofit Generation S.O.S. will hold its annual family fundraiser to raise money for its unique, peer-driven program that addresses the very real concerns of substance misuse and prevention, social pressures, coping skills and other mental health issues among teens.
EVENT
The benefit will feature a candid conversation with Steve Madden about his personal journey, including overcoming addiction, being incarcerated, falling from grace and bouncing back. Acclaimed singer/songwriter and one of the most followed Gen Z celebrities on TikTok Alex Warren will give a special musical performance as well as address the importance of teens prioritizing their mental health without stigma or shame. World-renowned DJ Samantha Michelle will be returning as emcee of the event.
WHEN
Friday, August 18, 7-10 p.m.
WHERE
Private residence in Water Mill, NY
(Address will be provided to confirmed media)
WHO
- Steve Madden
- Alex Warren (16 million TikTok followers)
- Samantha Michelle (DJ)
- Generation S.O.S. founder Robin Aviv
- Generation S.O.S. CEO Jim Hood
- Approximately 500 teens and parents
MEDIA
Media are invited to attend; on-site interviews available with participants.
TICKETS
|
FACTS
- Addiction/drug overdose is the leading cause of death under 30.
- More people die from addiction-related incidents than from car accidents and gun violence combined.
- Students are 200X more likely to die from drug overdoses than school shootings.
- Fentanyl is involved in two-thirds of all drug overdoses.
- More Americans die every two weeks due to alcohol, drugs, and suicide than in the 20 years of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined.
GENERATION
S.O.S.
Generation S.O.S. is a national nonprofit organization that brings free, peer-driven substance misuse awareness and prevention programs to students at middle schools, high schools, and colleges across the country. Last year Generation S.O.S. took its message of hope and help to more than 26,000 students in schools across the country.