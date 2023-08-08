Spectrum Brands Holdings Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on September 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2023.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

