Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company, LLC Provides Backpacks and School Supplies to Students in Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma

Team members in Tampa gathered at the Tampa Police Department's R.I.C.H. House to fill backpacks and help organize supplies and food to aid the local community. (Photo: Business Wire)

Team members in Tampa gathered at the Tampa Police Department's R.I.C.H. House to fill backpacks and help organize supplies and food to aid the local community. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) recently concluded their annual Back to School Supply Drive. This effort spans three states: Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma. CCBSS provided over 200 backpacks to students in need and an ample reserve of supplies that will serve as a repository throughout the school year. In Oklahoma alone, the company’s donations were able to contribute to over 6,000 people served.

“CCBSS firmly upholds the principle of giving back to the communities where we reside and operate. Education forms a foundational pillar for CCBSS, and we are committed to supporting it wholeheartedly. Particularly in times of economic uncertainty, we recognize the critical importance of equipping students in under-resourced communities with the necessary tools and supplies to help them achieve success,” commented Caitlyn Carr, Senior Vice President, CCBSS Business Services.

Throughout the years, CCBSS has donated thousands of backpacks and countless supplies, actively assisting in preparing students for successful academic journeys.

CCBSS regularly partners with a variety of non-profit organizations and programs aimed at providing students in underserved communities an equal opportunity.

About CCBSS

Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) is a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers in North America. The company supports operations for its bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU), and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System.

Visit us at ccbss.com.