Michigan-based Virtual Schools Introduce New Kindergarten Prep Program for Young Learners

MANISTEE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Michigan-based full-time, tuition-free, virtual public schools — Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) and Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) — have launched a two-year transitional kindergarten prep program that introduces young students to core subjects through engaging and interactive online lessons. Enrollment for the program is now open for children turning five years old by December 1, 2023.

“The first years of school are a critical first step in sparking a joy for learning in students and setting them up for success throughout their academic journey,” said Mary Moorman, Head of School at HVAM. “This program is uniquely designed to provide young learners with the additional time needed to build their foundational skills in core academic areas, such as math and reading, while also helping them grow socially and emotionally.”

Students enrolled in the program will meet daily with their teacher and their classmates in a virtual setting to work on socialization practices, daily learning goals and social-emotional learning. In the first year of the program, students will focus on developing skills in math, reading, science, social studies, art and music. The second year of the program follows a traditional kindergarten focus giving students additional time and support to reinforce the skills they built the previous year.

“Our schools are both committed to giving students of all ages the best education possible so they can realize the highest levels of academic achievement today and throughout their educational journey,” said Kendall Schroeder, Head of School at MGLVA. “The curriculum in this program is rooted in the principles of how children learn and gives parents the opportunity to engage in their student’s learning with the support of our teachers and staff to make sure they stay on track.”

Both schools’ programs follow Embark — an award-winning kindergarten prep curriculum offering highly interactive courses with audio and visuals to help children follow along. The curriculum utilizes thematic units that are relevant to young children, such as “Family and Friends,” “My Five Senses,” “Looking at Animals,” and more, to help them build skills in key subject areas. Students will also be provided with materials such as reading books, manipulatives, flashcards, foam dice, science and social studies kits, and more to strengthen their skills offline.

For more information on enrolling in the HVAM’s Kindergarten Prep program, visit hvam.k12.com/academics/kindergarten. More information on MGLVA’s transitional kindergarten program, known as Young 5’s, can be found at mglva.k12.com/academics/kindergarten.

About Highpoint Virtual Academy

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is an online public-school program of Mesick Consolidated Schools, serving students across the state of Michigan. HVAM is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.

About Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is an online public school program of the Manistee School District, serving students across the state of Michigan. MGLVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MGLVA, visit mglva.k12.com