Allure Beauty Concepts Invests in Kleen Concepts, Accelerating Scale and Growth as the Go-To Personal Care Development and Manufacturing Partner for Leading Beauty Brands

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TJC, L.P. ("TJC”) announces the official launch of Allure Beauty Concepts (“ABC” or the “Company”), a performance-driven beauty platform established from the integration of Allure Labs, LLC (“Allure Labs”) and Kleen Concepts, LLC (“Kleen Concepts”). By combining unmatched innovation and manufacturing capabilities of both Allure Labs and Kleen Concepts, Allure Beauty Concepts emerges as a leading provider of customer-centric solutions across the personal care industry.

The combination of Allure Labs and Kleen Concepts is a significant step in the execution of the Company’s strategic growth plan, amplifying the value proposition for customers. Allure Beauty Concepts will expand the suite of value-added services offered to customers by providing valuable market insights, leading R&D and formulation and complex process and sourcing capabilities, and by allowing established, independent and emerging brands to bring performance products to market.

As part of its commitment to growth, Allure Beauty Concepts continues to invest in both its people and its infrastructure. In addition to incorporating the skilled team from Kleen Concepts, led by Founder and CEO Grant Russell, the Company has also made strategic investments to bolster its existing executive talent already in place under Allure Labs Founder and CEO Sam Dhatt. Thomas Mooy has joined as CEO of Allure Beauty Concepts, bringing extensive experience from the beauty and nutrition industries, including as CEO of multiple scaled platforms. Pablo Gallo Llorente has been appointed CFO, providing executive experience from various leading food and ingredients corporations.

“Allure Labs has proven to be at the forefront of innovation and R&D for performance products (both OTC and non-OTC) demanded by prestige consumers. The strategic and highly complementary investment in Kleen Concepts is a hand-in-glove fit and represents the perfect next step in our strategic journey as we provide customers with an even broader suite of capabilities, speed-to-market and geographic reach," said Sam Dhatt, Founder and CEO of Allure Labs.

"Allure Labs’ truly differentiated R&D capabilities, its culture and the support from TJC makes this investment an exciting step for our employees and customers,” said Grant Russell, Kleen Concepts Founder and CEO. “The opportunity to showcase Allure Labs’ innovation alongside Kleen Concepts’ operational and supply chain excellence will provide customers with a unique value proposition."

“We are excited about the platform that is being built at Allure Beauty Concepts,” added Ian Arons, Partner at TJC. “Kleen Concepts is an integral partner to its customers, with a deeply-rooted reputation for quality and complex manufacturing capabilities. The formation of ABC creates a leading R&D and manufacturing partner of scale for established and emerging brands.”

For Allure Labs and Kleen Concepts, daily operations and customer service following the transaction will be business as usual.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to TJC on its investment in Allure Labs.

About Allure Labs: Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hayward, CA, Allure Labs (allurelabs.com) is a leading provider of research and development, formulation, manufacturing and turnkey services for brands with portfolios of premium and performance OTC and non-OTC skin care, personal care and cosmetic products. Allure Labs provides best-in-class product formulation development to delivery, utilizing an industry-leading R&D team, consumer market knowledge and the latest techniques and cosmetic chemical engineering processes to create highly successful beauty products.

About Kleen Concepts: Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Kleen Concepts (kleen-concepts.com) is a leading provider of specialized development, manufacturing, account management and turnkey services to beauty and personal care brands. Kleen Concepts partners with brands to bring products to market at the highest levels of quality. Kleen Concepts’ dedicated, skilled and experienced team utilizes a state-of-the-art ISO 22716, cGMP, organic certified facility.

About TJC: Founded in 1982, TJC (tjclp.com) is a middle-market private equity firm that has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $22 billion and has a 40-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Consumer & Healthcare; Diversified Industrials; Logistics & Supply Chain; and Technology, Telecom & Power. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has offices in Chicago, Stamford and Miami.