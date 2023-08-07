AVS Leverages Optimum Coverage of EUTELSAT 65 West A Satellite over Brazil to Expand Its Broadcast Services

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

AVS, a leading Brazilian service provider and integrator in the public and private sectors, has signed multiple contracts with Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) for capacity on its EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite.

This partnership has allowed AVS to deploy public channels such as TV ALEPR, TV ALESC, TV ALEPE and TV ALBA on the EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite, avoiding interference generated by the activation of 5G, underway in the country. Brazil is implementing 5G in the 3.5 GHz band, which is currently used to support satellite TV services in the C-band. The planned C-band of EUTELSAT 65 West A is a single frequency band with a frequency range between 4 .5GHz to 4.8GHz, operating at 800MHz above the 5G operating frequencies in Brazil. Consequently, EUTELSAT 65 West A allows for cost-effective geographic expansion for broadcasters, as filters do not need to be installed to avoid 5G interference.

Commenting on contracts, José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Senior Regional VP, Media Sales Americas, said: "We are delighted to support this partnership with AVS through EUTELSAT 65 West A. Our 'Planned C Band' solution offers a transparent and cost-effective proposition for broadcasters forced to migrate their signals out of the lower end of the C-Band spectrum, while offering them unparalleled coverage of the Brazilian territory. We will continue this support aimed at increasing AVS's business"

João Paulo Erthal, Engineering Manager at AVS, said: "Today there is great interest in expanding the audience of public TVs, aiming to bring the content produced to the entire population and for that, we need to guarantee a very high quality of service for our customers. Pleased to have EUTELSAT as one of our main partners to achieve this goal".

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of 36 satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA