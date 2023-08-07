Celebrating Art for a Cause: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Patient Artwork Featured During 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Available in Fan Shop and Charity Auction

A philanthropic tradition continues as art by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® patients will be featured throughout the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aug. 10-13 at TPC Southwind. Exclusive items are up for bid through Aug. 13, 2023 at BirdiesForStJude.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A philanthropic tradition continues as art by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® patients will be featured throughout the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aug. 10-13 at TPC Southwind.

For the first time, St. Jude patient art head covers will be available for purchase at the on-site PGA TOUR Fan Shop and online to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. ®

In addition, select items featuring St. Jude patient art are now up for bid through Aug. 13 on the Birdies for St. Jude online auction. This annual auction gives St. Jude supporters the opportunity to own one-of-a-kind items signed by their favorite professional golfers. From caddie bibs and FootJoy golf shoes to putter covers and course signage, these pieces highlight how the golf community continues to give back to St. Jude through an event that has raised more than $65 million since 1970. Fans can register for a daily sweepstakes of exclusive items and experiences, beginning Aug. 10.

This year’s featured artwork is by St. Jude patients Maelin-Kate and Bridget. Maelin-Kate, along with other St. Jude patients, spent an afternoon receiving golf tips from Taylor Made athlete Collin Morikawa during the 2022 PGA TOUR stop. When Maelin-Kate’s parents brought her home from China after adopting her in 2017, they knew she had medical needs. She was diagnosed with Fanconi anemia, a rare genetic blood disorder that prevents bone marrow from making enough new blood cells for the body to work properly.

Bridget’s drawing of a fish is one of four caddie bib designs worn during the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In February 2018, after complaining of intense pain in the shin following soccer practice, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the lower part of her right leg. Bridget became a patient at St. Jude, where she received lifesaving treatment and surgeries at no charge to her family.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital focuses on treating the whole child, which includes promoting creativity through art,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment, and events like this show what we can achieve when we all unite for a common purpose. Support from our generous partners at FedEx and the golf community will help accelerate work by St. Jude to benefit more of the 400,000 children worldwide who develop cancer each year.”

Art therapy plays a crucial role in the comprehensive treatment plans at St. Jude, where child life specialists help kids to play, express themselves and care for their mental health throughout their time at St. Jude. When families, supporters and researchers walk the halls of St. Jude, patient art greets them through displays in hallways and common areas.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

