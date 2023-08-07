SHI International Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration will build new SHI-led practices and augment current support resources for corporate, enterprise, and public sector customers seeking to accelerate and support AWS adoption and consumption.

Through this SCA, SHI is committed to growing an already formidable AWS practice through increased cloud professional and managed services capabilities. SHI will also expand its presence in AWS Marketplace, solidifying the company’s status as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner.

SHI’s customers will continue to have access to a bespoke AWS adoption experience - supported by proactive, human-based support through the company’s Customer Success Program and SHI Cloud Governance Framework for AWS.

“SHI has long been dedicated to helping all customers leverage the power of AWS to drive next-generation infrastructure strategies while optimizing IT to meet their business goals,” said Abby Karp, SHI Vice President of Customer Success. “This strategic collaboration and key investment by AWS in SHI's success will accelerate our AWS capabilities to better support our customers’ migration to the cloud and their ability to manage their business in the future.”

Powered by AWS, the SHI Cloud Governance Framework for AWS is a combination of cloud governance tools, managed services, and agile cloud engineering that guides customers through the necessary stages of migration and then supports the ongoing management of AWS environments through actionable recommendations for managing AWS policies, IT spend, and new services implementations. It includes access to SHI One, a platform that provides customers with prescriptive guidance from SHI’s expert resources, including established security guidelines and compliance frameworks in a single pane of glass, regardless of an organization’s technical proficiency or cloud capabilities.

“The combined benefits offered by SHI and AWS were integral in helping us architect, test and execute our cloud modernization efforts, ensuring that we retained the oversight and governance necessary to monitor it going forward,” said Bob Hackney, Head of Infrastructure at SitusAMC. “With the availability of increased bandwidth through additional expert resources, we anticipate a stronger relationship with both SHI and AWS that helps us recognize even more secure, optimal and cost-efficient outcomes in the future.”

“SHI is an AWS Partner who shares our obsession with customers. It’s why expanding our Strategic Collaboration Agreement is so exciting,” said Chris Sullivan, General Manager Worldwide System Integrators at AWS. “SHI’s deep understanding of AWS will help us accelerate cloud adoption, deliver differentiated value, and solve challenging business problems for customers. We are confident this collaboration will help us deliver significant value to our customers.”

About SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

