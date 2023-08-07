Applebee’s® and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Team Up to Crush Childhood Cancer

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Applebee’s® kicked off its annual fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and family support programs. Now through September 17, Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will transform into “Lemonade Stands” and invite guests and neighbors to join in the fight to end childhood cancer. Since the partnership first began in 2005, Applebee’s has raised more than $14.5 million for ALSF, funding 290,000 hours of pediatric cancer research so scientists can search for more cures for all kids with cancer.

“We’re proud to partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and to have raised $14.5 million over the past 19 years for pediatric cancer research,” said Tony Moralejo, Applebee’s President. “At Applebee’s, we’re dedicated to both Eatin’ Good – and Doin’ Good – in the Neighborhood, and we can’t wait to raise more than ever this year to crush childhood cancer with the help of our guests and franchisees!”

This year, guests can join Applebee’s to support ALSF’s Childhood Cancer Heroes fighting cancer in the following ways:

Add $1 and $5 Digital Lemons to their cart when ordering on Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.

Click the “Donate Now” button to contribute when purchasing an Applebee’s Gift Card on Applebees.com.

Enjoy a refreshing Lemonade or Fruit Flavored Lemonade at Applebee’s on August 20, National Lemonade Day, and Applebee’s will donate 25 cents of each lemonade sold.

Head to your Applebee’s to learn more ways your local restaurant may be participating!

“Applebee’s is truly one of ALSF’s most dedicated partners, raising money every year since 2005,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom, and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “While the fight against childhood cancer continues, so does the support of Applebee’s restaurants and guests across the country. We are so grateful for their continued partnership to help find cures and support families during their child’s treatment and beyond.”

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in 2005 to continue the mission of Alexandra “Alex” Scott. While fighting her own battle with neuroblastoma, Alex set up a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for “doctors to find a cure for all childhood cancers.” Since her first stand, the Foundation has grown into one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, raising more than $250 million and funding over 1,000 research projects. In 2021, one of those research projects led to the discovery of a cure for a specific type of neuroblastoma – the disease that Alex fought hard against. To learn about other ALSF heroes, such as Jonathon who no longer has to receive treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, visit applebees.com/alexslemonade.

For more than 40 years, Applebee’s restaurants have been committed to Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Local restaurants make a positive impact on the communities around them throughout the year by hosting hundreds of events or fundraisers in their restaurants, whether to help local heroes and military, support children and schools, raise funds for local charities that help neighbors, or even to help their own team members who may be in need. In addition to these local efforts, for the past 15 years, Applebee’s and its franchisees have thanked veterans and active military on Veterans Day by serving more than 11.3 million free meals. Together, Applebee’s donates millions of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours to Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood each year.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,662 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories, and 11 countries outside the United States as of June 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

