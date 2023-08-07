LTC Re-Leases 10 Properties from Brookdale Senior Living Portfolio

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) (“LTC” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that it has re-leased 10 of the 35 properties in its Brookdale Senior Living (“Brookdale”) portfolio to Brookdale under a new master lease. This new master lease includes six properties in Colorado and four in Kansas.

The six-year master lease will commence on January 1, 2024. Rent in the first year is set at $8.0 million, escalating by approximately 2% annually. The lease includes a purchase option that can be exercised in 2029. LTC also agreed to fund $4.5 million for capital expenditures for the first two years of the lease, at an initial rate of 8%, escalating by approximately 2% annually thereafter.

“We have now leased nearly half of the properties we targeted to lease and are working toward transactions on the remaining properties including selling certain properties. Additionally, consistent with our strategy, this new agreement meaningfully reduces our operator concentration,” said Wendy Simpson, LTC’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Brookdale has been a great partner through the years, and we are happy to have reached an outcome that benefits all parties.”

About LTC

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.