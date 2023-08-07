Avaya Awarded Unified Communications and Contact Center Contract with Sourcewell, One of the Leading Purchasing Consortiums in North America

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Unified Communications and Contact Center categories at Sourcewell ─ the leading Government Cooperative Purchasing Organization in North America with more than 500 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities. Avaya is the only major communications and collaboration solution provider that can offer public, private, or hybrid cloud at enterprise scale to customers. Sourcewell awarded Avaya this contract after following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.

Sourcewell’s contracts capture the buying power of more than 50,000 government, education and nonprofit organizations, saving these organizations time and money in their acquisition process. The contract delivers immediate value to these customers because the competitive solicitation is complete and ready to use, streamlining acquisition, and allowing immediate delivery of Avaya’s preferred products and services. Avaya’s 48-month contract is open to U.S. and Canadian customers, allowing them to procure the full catalog of Avaya products and services directly or via authorized Avaya partners.

“ At Avaya, we are committed to facilitating seamless cloud migrations for our customers, fostering innovation without causing disruption, and eliminating the costly and prolonged 'rip and replace' methodology typically associated with updating their communication technology infrastructure,” said Jenifer Bond, Vice President of SLED, Avaya. “ Securing a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the Unified Communications and Contact Center categories amplifies our reach, enabling us to simplify the contractual process for an increased number of customers. This development empowers them to transition their communications technology to the cloud at a pace and budget that aligns with their unique needs.”

Jim Benson, Supplier Development Administrator at Sourcewell, welcomes Avaya to its purchasing consortium in North America and looks forward to working with the team. “ Avaya offers a portfolio of solutions to make the jobs of those in government, education, and non-profit organizations more efficient while saving them time and money,” said Benson.

Learn more about Sourcewell and its contract with Avaya at sourcewell-mn.gov.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya LLC and its affiliates. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.

About Sourcewell

A self-sustaining government organization, Sourcewell has over 40 years of dedicated service helping government, education, and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently through a variety of solutions.

