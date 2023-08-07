KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for Fidelity Financial Corporation

NEW YORK--()--On July 28, 2023, KBRA affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and the short-term debt rating of K3 for Wichita, Kansas-based Fidelity Financial Corporation ("FFC", "Fidelity" or “the company”). In addition, KBRA affirmed the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its subsidiary, Fidelity Bank, National Association (“the bank”). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Ben Rodriguez, Director
+1 301-969-3186 ben.rodriguez@kbra.com
Bryan So, Director
+1 301-969-3246 bryan.so@kbra.com
Joe Scott, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2438 joe.scott@kbra.com

Business Development Contact
Justin Fuller, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1250 justin.fuller@kbra.com

