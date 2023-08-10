Wellness Homes of Chicago Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau is an honor not accorded to all businesses because not all businesses meet eligibility standards. Wellness Homes of Chicago is pleased to announce that it has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business.

“Accreditation in the BBB is by invitation only,” says Steve J. Bernas, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. “And only those businesses that meet our high standards and pass the review process are approved by our Board of Directors.”

As with all businesses that are Accredited by the BBB, Wellness Homes of Chicago has committed to the BBB Code of Business Practices. The Code is a comprehensive set of policies, procedures, and best practices on how businesses treat consumers. These standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly, and being truthful. Bernas adds, “To maintain their Accreditation a business must be transparent, honor their promises, be responsive to their customers, and safeguard their privacy.”

“We are proud to be a BBB Accredited Business,” said Perez Harrison Pratt, Director of Communications, “In today’s world it is imperative that our customers know how seriously we take our commitment to excellence and good customer service. Our achieving BBB Accreditation exemplifies that goal.”

Wellness Homes of Chicago has been in business for almost 3 years, offering consumers the best healthcare. “Our desire is to stay focused on what we do best; provide outstanding services to our clients,” said Perez.

For more information contact: www.wellnesshome.org or

Wellness Home on Halsted – 773 823 9434

Wellness Home at Northstar – 773 296 2400

About the Better Business Bureau: As a private, non-profit organization, the purpose of the Better Business Bureau is to promote an ethical marketplace. BBBs help resolve buyer/seller complaints by means of conciliation, mediation and arbitration. BBBs also review advertising claims, online business practices and charitable organizations. BBBs develop and issue reports on businesses and nonprofit organizations and encourage people to check out a company or charity before making a purchase or donation.