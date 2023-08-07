Chosen Foods Launches Limited Batch Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chosen Foods, the maker of America’s #1 Avocado Oil* and one of few on shelves that is guaranteed to be 100% pure, is getting in on the ridiculous fun of pumpkin spice season this year by launching the first-ever Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar. Crafted with Chosen Foods’ 100% Pure Avocado Oil and a blend of fall spices, including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice, Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar is a delicious way to add the bold, warming flavors of fall to your favorite foods. It’s perfect on top of ice cream, pancakes, waffles, fresh pastries, yogurt, cupcakes, and much more. Chosen Foods Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar is now available exclusively on Chosen Foods’ website for $19.99, while supplies last.

Whether you’re #teamPSL or not, Chosen Foods Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar is a must try this season. The pop-able, melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin pearls are the most unique way to taste the trend with a luxurious and very “extra” look and feel that’s just like traditional caviar (minus the fish). Plus, with good fats from the avocado oil base and no sugar, it’s a thoughtful and 100% guilt-free indulgence.

“From concept to execution, we’ve had so much fun bringing this product to life,” said Sarah Barnes, VP of Marketing at Chosen Foods. “We didn’t want to miss out on partaking in the pumpkin craze this year, so we created a new and luxurious way for consumers to experience this favorite fall flavor. We’re so excited to be in on the fun with the first ever Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar that uses 100% Pure Avocado Oil as the #1 ingredient and is anything but basic.”

For a limited time only, this Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar joins Chosen Foods’ avocado oil-based product lineup which also includes 100% Pure Avocado Oil, 100% Pure Avocado Oil Spray, Avocado Oil Mayo, and Avocado Oil Dressings. Chosen Foods products can be found on Amazon and in retailers nationwide.

ABOUT CHOSEN FOODS

Chosen Foods, America’s #1 Avocado Oil and Avocado Oil Spray*, is always 100% pure, made with good fats from avocados, has a neutral taste, and is great for high-heat cooking (up to 500°F). Chosen Foods Avocado Oil is a versatile cooking staple and kitchen must-have that is great for general cooking, grilling, baking and more. The brand also makes additional avocado oil-based condiments including mayo and salad dressings. Learn more at www.chosenfoods.com/

