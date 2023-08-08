Technology Investment and Advisory Leaders GP Bullhound and North Ridge Partners Announce Exclusive Collaboration

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GP Bullhound and North Ridge Partners (NRP) have today announced an exclusive collaboration which will see NRP support GP Bullhound’s clients across APAC and GP Bullhound support NRP’s clients across Europe, the UK, and North America.

The partnership represents a formalisation of the firms’ multi-year relationship, adding to their mutual strength and depth in global coverage of Technology investors and strategic consolidators. This will help unlock growth in key geographies, supporting founders and investors to access a thriving interconnected technology ecosystem.

Together, GP Bullhound and NRP have completed over 700 transactions serving both private and public tech companies in geographic destinations as diverse as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, China and New Zealand, with cross border transactions involving European, UK, APAC, and American acquirers and investors.

Hugh Campbell, Co-founder and Managing Partner at GP Bullhound, said: “Technology has always been global, and so are we. Our partnership with NRP represents a milestone in our mission to support exceptional technology companies as they scale worldwide. We’re excited to collaborate with a like-minded and highly successful partner to accelerate our strong track records in these regions and provide the highest quality investment and advisory services to tech companies.”

Roger Sharp, Co-founder and Chair of North Ridge Partners, said: “We're delighted to formalise our relationship with GP Bullhound. Their focus, tenacity, and track record have impressed us over the years. In today's global tech sector, regional financing and M&A solutions no longer suffice. Clients seek specialised global funding and exit opportunities. With our longstanding relationship with GP Bullhound, we're excited about the cultural alignment and special relationship we're developing. Together, we offer an extensive network in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, providing a comprehensive global toolkit for investors, founders, and tech company boards.”

About GP Bullhound

GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world’s best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999, with a global team of 180+ employees, the firm now has 13 offices across key hubs such as London, San Francisco, New York, and Paris. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com.

About North Ridge Partners

North Ridge Partners (NRP) is a Singapore-based regional technology investment bank. Formed in 2003, NRP is a partnership between its executives and Singapore-based PrimePartners with offices in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, please visit www.northridgepartners.com and www.primepartners.com.sg.