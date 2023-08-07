SCS Technologies Partners With Reforestation Non-Profit One Tree Planted; Commits to Donate One Million Trees by 2030

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCS Technologies (SCS), a leading provider of CO 2 compression and measurement systems, methane vapor recovery units and petroleum LACT units, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted to plant one million trees by 2030. SCS will plant 100 trees with One Tree Planted for every unit SCS produces. To date, SCS has planted over 5,000 trees as part of its commitment.

“As an advocate for the energy industry's shift towards sustainable practices, SCS Technologies takes immense pride in our partnership with One Tree Planted,” said Cody Johnson, CEO of SCS Technologies. “Aligning ourselves with the positive environmental impact of One Tree Planted complements our commitment to support energy companies in their carbon neutrality goals. Every purchase of our advanced CO 2 compression and vapor recovery measurement equipment empowers our customers with eco-friendly operations and also contributes to the preservation of our planet by supporting tree-planting initiatives.”

The objectives of this new partnership include:

Supporting global reforestation efforts

Urban reforestation

Empowering consumers with sustainable actions

Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration

“Protecting and restoring our world's forests is a top priority, and partners like SCS play a key role in helping us to make an impact for the environment,” said Ashley Lamontagne, Senior Partner Marketing Manager at One Tree Planted. “With SCS’s commitment to planting 100 trees for every unit they produce and to planting 1 Million trees by 2030, we are restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact.”

Planting trees is consistently identified as one of the best ways to positively impact the environment. Trees help to clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat for over 80 percent of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also provide lasting social impact by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities that are devastated by environmental damage.

As a leader in CO 2 compression and measurement solutions, SCS Technologies is dedicated to utilizing its expertise and technology to actively support the energy sector in attaining its sustainability objectives. Partnering with One Tree Planted is a part of SCS' strategic initiative to mitigate CO 2 emissions within its operations. Collaborating with One Tree Planted ensures that local partner organizations and community volunteers will plant the trees donated by SCS in regions adversely affected by deforestation. Through these collective endeavors, SCS is actively fostering sustainable practices within the energy industry and taking tangible steps toward a greener future. To learn more about SCS Technologies’ environmental initiatives, please visit www.scstechglobal.com/environmental.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.onetreeplanted.org.

About SCS Technologies