IDI Consulting Supports Women Mentorship through Strong Women Strong Girls Awards

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDI Consulting, a leading provider of IT consulting services for businesses, is proud to share a commitment to empowering generations of women by sponsoring the 2023 Strong Women Strong Girls Pittsburgh Strong Awards. The 9th annual Strong Awards breakfast will be held in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, August 11. This year’s Strong Award winners include three exceptional women and girls and a company/organization advocate.

“The impact mentorship has on raising aspirations and self-esteem through Strong Women Strong Girls programs is truly remarkable,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting. “IDI Consulting is proud to join in celebrating these women’s accomplishments and their impact within the community. As a representative of the technology space, we encourage and continue to do our part to help provide young women opportunities to excel and become leaders in our industry.”

Strong Women Strong Girls aims to empower women and girls to imagine a broader future and to realize their inner strengths to dream and do. Three generations of women come together through Strong Women Strong Girls to build community, connections, and strength to break down barriers. Girls in grades 3-5, primarily from under-resourced neighborhoods, attend weekly mentoring sessions with college women mentors, who themselves build relationships with professional women mentors, to create a sustainable future for the next generation of female leaders.

Tickets for the 2023 Strong Awards Breakfast held at the Westin Hotel, from 8:00am till 10:00am on August 11th can be purchased at swsg.org/pgh-strong-awards-23.

