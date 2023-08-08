Graminex® Rye Pollen Achieves Novel Food Registration in China and Appoints Guangzhou Narnia Biotechnology as Their Authorized Distribution Partner

DESHLER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graminex® announced today that it has achieved novel food registration in China for Rye Pollen and appointed Guangzhou Narnia Biotechnology as its distribution partner in China.

Graminex®, based in the United States, is the exclusive grower and manufacturer of rye pollen and a leader in the international dietary supplement industry, with products sold in more than 47 countries. Graminex’s vertically integrated manufacturing ensures quality, consistency, and efficacy of their products. Guangzhou Narnia Biotech will represent Graminex® Rye Pollen active ingredients, as well as the dietary supplements, primarily focusing on the areas of prostate health, women’s health, and liver support.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to market high quality dietary ingredients that have been recently registered in China,” said Daniel Guo, General Manager, Narnia Biotech. “Our market is increasingly looking for high-quality dietary products. Our cooperation with Graminex® will strengthen Narnia’s offering to our customers and is in line with Narnia’s strategy of partnering with innovative producers of unique ingredients.”

Heather J. May, CEO of Graminex® said, “Narnia Biotech has a reputation of unmatched customer service and technical capabilities, including lab testing and product formulation. I am confident that through their expertise and attention to product safety and quality assurance, they are the right distribution partner for Graminex in China.”

About Guangzhou Narnia Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Narina is headquartered in TIMES E-PARK, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, with an R&D Center in Guangzhou. Its branch in Beijing extends their network throughout China. Narnia’s mission to create a safe, natural, and nutritious life is based on commitments to integration and promotion of functional food ingredients. With current market trends and continuously developing formulation technology, Narnia provides customers one-stop procurement solutions, as well as value-added services such as market analysis, project launching, formula design, and production guidance. Visit www.narniabiotech.com.

About Graminex® L.L.C.

Graminex® is the leading producer of solvent-free Graminex® Rye Pollen. Graminex® owns and manages over 6,500 farm acres in Ohio to meet customer’s needs. Graminex’s active ingredients are grown and processed for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and skincare industries, focusing on prostate health, urinary care, menopausal support. Visit www.graminex.com.