Expensify Becomes Expense Management and Company Card Partner of California and Texas CPA State Societies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify announced today preferred partnerships with both the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TXCPA). These partnerships are poised to greatly benefit the collective membership base of over 45,000 CalCPA and 28,000 TXCPA members. As the preferred partner, Expensify will provide members with an array of features designed to streamline spend management, helping them save time and boost productivity.

“Expensify is extremely proud to collaborate with the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants,” stated David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “Both societies have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to excellence and their members. We are eager to support their members in managing expenses with unparalleled ease and efficiency.”

Through these partnerships, CalCPA and TXCPA members will gain access to Expensify's comprehensive suite of features, including expense tracking, corporate cards, receipt capture, distance tracking, and automated expense reports. Members will also benefit from exclusive discounts and promotions, and priority access to dedicated partner managers.

“We are excited to partner with Expensify to offer our members access to cutting-edge expense management technology,” said Denise LeDuc Froemming, CalCPA CEO. “We believe that this partnership will provide our members with the tools they need to be more productive and efficient in managing their expenses, which will ultimately benefit their clients and their practices.”

Jodi Ann Ray, TXCPA President and CEO said, “TXCPA has been utilizing the Expensify platform for several years and as we increase our engagement with the tools available and our internal efficiencies, we are looking forward to sharing Expensify with our membership so they too may enjoy these benefits.”

Expensify's technology is designed to save time and increase efficiency by automating expense tracking and reporting, which can be time-consuming and error-prone for many CPAs. The technology is intuitive, easy to use, and works across a variety of devices and platforms.

The partnerships between Expensify, CalCPA, and TXCPA are the latest examples of Expensify's unwavering commitment to bolstering the services of CPAs and accounting professionals. Over the years, Expensify has been working closely with CPAs and accounting firms, developing customized solutions to address their unique needs and challenges.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

About CalCPA

The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) is a professional organization representing over 45,000 CPAs across the state of California. Founded in 1903, CalCPA provides its members with professional development, advocacy, and community, fostering excellence in the accounting profession and advancing the public interest. CalCPA is committed to helping its members succeed in their careers and to providing them with the tools and resources they need to serve their clients effectively.

About TXCPA

The Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) is a professional society representing Texas CPAs and finance professionals in public practice, business and industry, government and education fields, and future

CPAs. Founded in 1915, the society empowers members to lead and succeed by promoting professional excellence, advocating on behalf of CPAs, and supporting a sense of community and connection among its members. With 20 local chapters and 28,000 members, TXCPA has one of the largest memberships of any state CPA society in the U.S.