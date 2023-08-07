Intelligize® Forms Strategic Alliance with GAAP Dynamics, Making Vast Accounting-Education Library Available on Intelligize Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligize, the leading provider of SEC compliance analytics and research, today announced a strategic alliance with the standard bearer in online accounting education, GAAP Dynamics. The alliance will integrate GAAP Dynamics’ eLearning Library with the Intelligize platform, creating a one-stop, cutting-edge resource for financial professionals to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance and financial reporting.

The Intelligize research platform, which includes securities filings and exclusive news collections within its universe of content and analytical tools that help organizations maintain regulatory compliance, will now feature access to GAAP Dynamics’ complete eLearning Library inside its Accounting Standards & Guidance solution. Wherever ASCs are listed, users will find a link to relevant eLearning courses, providing seamless access to educational content on new, emerging, and revised FASB accounting standards. The platform will also offer users CPE credit for completing GAAP Dynamics’ 80+ NASBA-certified courses.

“This strategic alliance with GAAP Dynamics represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to investing in the accounting space to ensure corporations can comply with SEC reporting requirements,” said Intelligize CEO and CTO, Christian Berczely. “By combining Intelligize's Accounting Standards & Guidance content with GAAP Dynamics’ engaging, best-in-class eLearning Library, we equip our clients with everything they need to address complex accounting challenges.”

GAAP Dynamics’ interactive eLearning courses use an engaging and accessible plain English style that includes real-life examples of concepts and their applications. Intelligize clients will save valuable time digesting and understanding challenging concepts without having to sift through pages of complex language.

“Aligning ourselves with Intelligize is a win-win for us, as we share similar client bases of the world’s leading accounting firms and corporations,” said Mike Walworth, founder and CEO of GAAP Dynamics. “We also share the goal of empowering our users to understand and act on complex regulations so they can provide better financial reporting.”

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Intelligize

Intelligize is the leading provider of best-in-class content, exclusive news collections, regulatory insights, and powerful analytical tools for compliance, transactional and financial reporting professionals. Intelligize offers a web-based research platform that ensures law firms, accounting firms, corporations, and other organizations stay compliant with government regulations, build stronger deals and agreements, and deliver value to their shareholders and clients.

Headquartered in New York City, Intelligize serves Fortune 500 companies, including Starbucks, IBM, Microsoft, Verizon and Walmart, as well as many of the top global law and accounting firms.

For more information, visit www.intelligize.com.

About GAAP Dynamics

GAAP Dynamics is a training firm that provides tailored and engaging learning solutions to companies and accounting firms worldwide. Experts in U.S. GAAP, IFRS, SEC regulations, and accounting standards, GAAP Dynamics has trained thousands of professionals since their inception in 2001. Whether online, in the classroom, or via webinar, GAAP Dynamics engages your people and guides them through complex accounting and auditing rules, saving you time, money, and mistakes!

Headquartered in Virginia, GAAP Dynamics is a training partner to some of the largest companies and accounting firms in the world, including three of the Big Four.

For more information, visit www.gaapdynamics.com.