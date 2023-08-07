Abbey Labs Launches Public Beta and Announces HashiCorp Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abbey Labs, an innovator in identity and access management (IAM), today announced the release of its Access Governance platform into Public Beta. The platform enhances security and reduces compliance costs by allowing engineers to use the product to scale and automate the access process. And teams with up to 20 users can try it free forever.

When Abbey launched its private alpha, they met James Flowers, the Head of DevSecOps at Extend. As a fintech company partnering with heavily regulated financial institutions, Extend knew enforcing least privilege was not only a necessity from a security perspective, but also critical for compliance.

Extend had an immediate challenge: engineers periodically needed break glass access to production databases. Given the urgent nature of those requests, James needed automation so that people on his DevSecOps team weren’t a gate to access. The Extend team deployed a Grant Kit in a matter of hours, providing a centralized mechanism for engineers to request access and for compliance to approve.

After a successful deployment, James shared, “Working with the Abbey Labs team was smooth and easy. Implementation was simple, and rather than deploying yet another tool, we enriched our existing Terraform deployment and attained the secure access we needed.” He adds, “Adding Automatic Revocation logic to our infra management improved processes and created centralized identities across multiple integrations. Abbey Labs has been an excellent partner for access management.”

“Jeff and I co-founded Abbey Labs because we experienced firsthand at Okta, Netflix and Stripe the struggles customers faced when granting granular permissions to their employees,” said Arvil Nagpal, Co-Founder and CEO. “We built a solution that takes the complexity out of access management, and after working successfully with a small number of customers in a private alpha release, we’re ready to release our platform broadly into public beta to address the needs of additional customers facing the same challenges.”

The Abbey Labs Beta Includes:

Teams with less than 20 users are free. $20 per user/month for larger teams.

Unlimited integrations via a vast library of databases, clouds, and identity providers

Unlimited resources (tables, datasets, roles, groups, etc.)

Unlimited access requests and approvals

Automated logging of all access changes to your Version Control System (GitHub, GitLab)

Real-time access revocation

Dedicated onboarding assistance

Support via Slack and email

Abbey Labs also recently entered into a partnership with HashiCorp, aimed at co-developing and co-marketing Abbey’s platform for HashiCorp’s clients to extend their Infrastructure as Code (IaC) capabilities and allow security teams to automate and secure which employees can access sensitive data.

This announcement comes on the heels of Abbey Labs’ $5.25 million seed round led by Point72 Ventures with participation from Haystack, Essence Ventures, and angels across the security, infrastructure, and data verticals, including Emilio Escobar (CISO of Datadog), Harold Gimenez (SVP of Engineering at HashiCorp), and Pete Soderling (Founder of Data Council).

About Abbey Labs

Founded in 2022, Abbey Labs is building an access governance platform for engineers. By better managing access to sensitive data infrastructure, Abbey Labs’ goal is to build a more secure world through automation. For more information or to get in touch with Abbey Labs, visit https://www.abbey.io/