FPT Software Inks Deal with Japanese Energy Giant Toho Gas

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT Software recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Toho Gas, one of the three biggest Japanese gas and energy firms. This partnership marks an important milestone for FPT Software in delivering services and solutions for the energy and utilities sector and further affirms the company’s established position in the Japanese market.

Under the MOU, FPT Software, Toho Gas and its subsidiary Toho Gas Information System Co., Ltd. (TOGIS) will set up an offshore development center (ODC) in Da Nang, Vietnam. The ODC will provide support to Toho Gas and TOGIS with a team of 50 dedicated IT engineers. This extended workforce enables Toho Gas to keep up with the latest innovations driven by digital technologies and data analytics to remain its industry competitiveness.

This partnership is built on the ongoing successful collaboration between the two companies since the end of 2019, during which FPT Software has supported Toho Gas in multiple projects on system migration. Despite COVID-19 challenges, FPT Software managed to deliver these projects successfully, playing a large part in Toho Gas’s business continuity. By collaborating with FPT Software, Toho Gas was able to solve its “vendor lock-in” issue, thereby reducing the costs and the limitations in tools and services caused by dependence on a single IT vendor.

"This partnership demonstrates the trust and confidence that Toho Gas has in FPT Software," said FPT Japan CEO Do Van Khac. "We pledge to achieve successful outcomes and foster a fruitful collaboration with Toho Gas by providing innovative solutions, top-notch services, and a talented IT workforce."

Echoing this sentiment, FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha encouraged the project team to work closely with Toho Gas under “one-team” spirit, and constantly improve language skills, technical expertise, and industry know-how in response to the client’s trust and confidence.

Toho Gas Information System President Haigo Takeo expressed optimism about the future of the partnership. "During the previous collaboration, we have witnessed FPT Software’s strong commitment and capabilities as a trusted partner. We are excited to continue our collaboration with FPT Software on higher-level projects and looking forward to achieving greater value together," he said.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue (2022) and over 27,000 employees in 28 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company incorporated on June 26, 1922 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. In addition to mainly operating the gas and electricity businesses, it also has group companies that operate the LPG business. (as of March 2023). For more information, please visit https://www.tohogas.co.jp/.