Martha’s Table and The Greater Washington Community Foundation Expand Initiative to Strengthen and Support Grassroots Organizations in Ward 8

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Martha’s Table announced 14 high-impact nonprofits in Ward 8 will receive Community Impact Fund grants to support innovative solutions to community challenges, organizational infrastructure, and program operations.

Martha’s Table, a DC nonprofit committed to supporting strong children, strong families, and strong communities, partnered with the Greater Washington Community Foundation to launch the Community Impact Fund in 2022. Building on the success of the Fund’s first year, Martha’s Table is doubling down on its direct investment in Ward 8 communities, ensuring every Washingtonian can thrive. For the second grant cycle, 14 high-impact organizations, selected by a committee composed of Ward 8 neighbors, will receive $15,000 each.

“We are reimagining community investments; through the Fund, we are helping to scale and deepen the impact of frontline organizations whose leadership and staff reflect the backgrounds and lived experiences of the communities they work alongside,” said Tiffany Williams, president and CEO of Martha’s Table. “This work is made possible through critical partnerships with key local funders who are committed to creating a more just and equitable region.”

The FY23-24 grantees are:

The Community Impact Fund provides general operating grants that support a range of capacity-building activities and targeted initiatives. In the initial wave of funding in 2022, 10 local organizations received $10,000 each.

In addition to the Greater Washington Community Foundation, the Bainum Family Foundation, the Horning Family Foundation, and the Leonard and Hilda Kaplan Charitable Foundation support the Fund.

“At the Greater Washington Community Foundation, we understand how transformative philanthropy can be when it is responsive to community needs. We are proud to expand and sustain this innovative partnership with Martha’s Table that supports organizations who are making a profound impact in Ward 8,” said Tonia Wellons, President and CEO of the Greater Washington Community Foundation. “This work reflects our commitment to uplift and involve more community voices in the practice of grantmaking. Thank you to the community members who contributed their time and expertise to the grant review process and selection.”

To learn more, please visit https://marthastable.org/cifrecipients/.

About Martha’s Table

Martha's Table is a local nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., with a mission to support strong children, strong families, and strong communities. Martha's Table exists because every child, regardless of zip code, should have the opportunity to thrive. For 43 years, the organization has been working to increase access to quality education, health and wellness resources, and family supports. For more information and to get involved, please visit https://marthastable.org/.

About the Greater Washington Community Foundation

The Greater Washington Community Foundation ignites the power of philanthropy to respond to critical community needs and build a thriving region where every person prospers. Since 1973, the Community Foundation has served as a critical link between promising communities and bold changemakers, connecting generosity with opportunities to make a positive and lasting impact. As the region’s largest local funder, the organization has invested $1.7 billion to build equitable, just, and thriving communities across DC, Montgomery County, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. To learn more, visit https://www.thecommunityfoundation.org/.