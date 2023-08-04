Hasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2023.

