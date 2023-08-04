POTTERY BARN KIDS AND POTTERY BARN TEEN DEBUT LARGEST-EVER BACK-TO-SCHOOL ASSORTMENT, INCLUDING ACCESSIBLE COLLECTION OF BACKPACKS AND DESKS

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announce the launch of the brands’ largest back-to-school assortment for kids and teens, including a brand-new accessible collection of adaptive backpacks and study furniture. With beautiful design, quality, and enhanced functionality, the new accessible collection pairs the brands’ most popular designs with thoughtful features that offer mobility device compatibility. The complete back-to-school collection of backpacks, lunch bags, food storage, study furniture, accessories and décor is now available at Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen offer more ways than ever to get ready for back-to-school season. Customers can shop by age, product category, color, design, or personalization style to find exactly what they need. The new collections are available online, in store and are shoppable from the convenience of a mobile device with the new Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen mobile apps. The brands also offer an enhanced online gear guide, which showcases backpack, and lunch bag designs with sizing guides to easily visualize what fits in each bag. View the online guide at www.potterybarnkids.com/gear-guide and https://www.pbteen.com/shop/backpacks-luggage/bags-gear-guide.

“We are proud to introduce our largest back-to-school collection across Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, including new styles crafted with eco-minded materials, enhanced functionality and an assortment of accessible designs for mobility device users,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. “With this collection, even more people can find what they need in the trend-forward designs they love with the quality our brands are known for to get ready for the school year.”

In designing the accessible collections, the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen design teams gathered input from children and teens who use mobility devices, their parents, and caregivers to give best-selling backpack and desk designs new features for increased accessibility.

For Pottery Barn Kids, the Mackenzie Adaptive Backpack is crafted with water-resistant polyester made from recycled plastic bottles, equipped with a flat-opening main compartment with easy-to-grab zipper pulls, a padded slot for a laptop or tablet, pockets for supplies, and an insulated outer pocket. Access ports easily accommodate tubes or cables. Outside, adjustable padded straps make it easy to attach and detach from a wheelchair or mobility device, and the straps tuck into their own compartment. Customers can personalize the backpack with a name or initials for an extra-special touch. The matching Mackenzie Adaptive Lunchbox collection perfectly pairs with the backpack, rounding out the complete set. For study spaces, the best-selling Pottery Barn Kids Morgan Accessible Desk has wheelchair-compatible dimensions with pull-out drawers.

For Pottery Barn Teen, the Gear-Up Adaptive Backpack and Lunchbox Collection is full of style and designed to easily mount on a wheelchair. The backpack features an insulated pocket, a padded interior pocket, and a pouch for personal items as well as access ports that accommodate tubes and cables, and a hideaway pocket to stow backpack straps. The matching lunchbox features a carrying handle and roomy interior to store food. The Hampton Accessible Desk features a seat opening sized for a wheelchair, easy to grab drawer handles, and a beautiful finish to create a serene study space.

To shop the full back-to-school assortment of Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, visit www.potterybarnkids.com and www.potterybarnteen.com. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids and @potterybarnteen.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

