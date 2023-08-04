United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Research Report 2023-2028: Focus on Hereditary Cancer, Reproductive Health and Infectious Diseases, Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Testing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Market by Hereditary Cancer, Reproductive Health and Infectious Diseases, Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Testing, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Market is poised for impressive growth during the period 2024-2028. Several key factors contribute to this upward trajectory, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, trauma, anemia, myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, and more, along with a growing awareness regarding women's health-related tests.

Moreover, rising cases of aneuploidies and advancements in medical technology are playing significant roles in driving market expansion. Particularly, the rising prevalence of cancer among women has opened up new opportunities for growth in the Women Health Laboratory Testing Market in the United States.

Furthermore, increased investments in the healthcare sector, active involvement of market players, and a surge in funding activities are contributing factors.

The efforts of government and private organizations in conducting awareness programs about diseases and treatments, as well as the availability of advanced technologies and procedures at healthcare facilities, are also playing a vital role in fostering market growth.

Prevalence of Chronic diseases

The prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, trauma, and injuries either caused due to road accidents or any other accidental or non-accidental reasons are resulting in the growth of the market. The main cause of the increasing demand for laboratory testing procedures is increased health issues in women and the demand for the treatment of various severe diseases like cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.8 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2020. For instance, an estimated 1,519,907 people in the United States are suffering from leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), or myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). Additionally, in terms of health, women health varies from men in distinctive ways. Therefore, timely diagnosis/testing of a disease is important for getting management and treatment for the disease.

Also, the significant increase in the prevalence of cancer and certain infectious diseases, such as sexually transmitted diseases, immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Hepatitis, Syphilis, etc., is driving the growth of the women health laboratory testing market in the United States.

Growing awareness amongst key players in the market

Several market players are getting aware of women health and diseases. Therefore, they are participating in the development of diagnostic procedures for the impressive growth of the market. Also, certain mergers and acquisitions lead to the steady growth of the market.

For instance, in February 2022, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings established a strategic partnership with Ascension to expand its testing capabilities.

Additionally, in January 2022, a company, namely Your Gene Health, announced that it had signed a strategic partnership agreement with a point-of-care business, namely EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, with accredited laboratory testing capabilities in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Stanbio Laboratory L.P.

Yourgene Health

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Ovia Health

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Inc.

Gateway Genomics, LLC

Ascension Healthcare Network Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Prevalence of Chronic diseases

Recent Developments

Growing awareness amongst key players of the market

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Related to Laboratory Testing

Disparity in Awareness of Pregnancy and Fertility Issues in the Different Regions of the United States

Report Scope

United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Market, By Hereditary Cancer:

Cervical Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Market, By Reproductive Health and Infectious Diseases:

CT/NG Testing, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

Hepatitis

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Vaginal Infections

PAP Smear Testing

HIV Testing

Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

HPV Testing

United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Market, By Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Testing:

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Maternal Serum Screening (MSS)

Prenatal Diagnostic Testing

United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Market, By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybsbo7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.