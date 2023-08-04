Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2023-2027: A Shift in Consumer Interest Toward Menstrual Cups Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organic and natural feminine care market is forecasted to grow by USD1095.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.02%

This study identifies the shift in consumer interest toward menstrual cups as one of the prime reasons driving the organic and natural feminine care market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing awareness about hygiene and related products, rising environmental concerns related to plastic feminine care products and their disposal, and rise in government initiatives to promote menstrual hygiene in developing regions. Also, the increasing rate of cervical cancer and increasing demand for natural and organic products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the organic and natural feminine care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic and natural feminine care market vendors. Also, the organic and natural feminine care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aisle

Corman SpA

COTTON HIGH TECH SL

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Essity Aktiebolag

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.

Natratouch

Nutraceutical Corp.

Ontex BV

Organic Initiative Ltd.

Saathi Eco Innovations India Pvt. Ltd.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

TZMO SA

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever PLC

Urban Essentials India Pvt Ltd.

Veeda

Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic and natural feminine care market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Products Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Menstrual pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Tampons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxmixq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.