Saudi Fund for Development Signs a USD $75 Million Loan Agreement in Saint Lucia to Reconstruct and Rehabilitate St. Jude Hospital

(holding the agreement from left to right): The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, and the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip Joseph Pierre (Photo: AETOSWire)

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, signed today SFD’s first development loan agreement worth USD $75 million with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip Joseph Pierre, to fund the “Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of St. Jude Hospital Project” in Saint Lucia, through SFD.

Also in attendance was Saint Lucia’s Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, and Civil Aviation, Hon. Alva Baptiste, Saint Lucia’s Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste, the Cabinet of Ministers, and government officials from both sides.

SFD’s development loan will help to provide an integrated medical facility offering secondary medical care to Saint Lucia’s population, with a capacity of approximately 100 beds. The project will also renovate several of its wings and sub-buildings, and as part of this, the hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will help to deliver excellent healthcare services to Saint Lucia’s population.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip Joseph Pierre, said: “Today, we are one step closer to making amends to the people of Saint Lucia, particularly to the people of the south of the island, by securing funding for the reconstruction of the St. Jude Hospital. We have been able to achieve this milestone with the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the SFD, as we embrace a new era of collaboration to find sustainable solutions to tackle pressing issues.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development, H.E Sultan Al-Marshad, said: “Today’s agreement signifies an important step in the development cooperation between both countries. The project to reconstruct and rehabilitate St. Jude Hospital will not only help empower local communities, but also contribute towards strengthening the health sector’s capacity to cater to the requirements of Saint Lucia’s residents, and the surrounding areas.”

Saint Lucia’s Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste, stated: “The St. Jude Hospital is very special to the people of Saint Lucia, and particularly to the people of the south of our nation. We may have a small population, but St. Jude Hospital lies at the heart of our nation, serving approximately 50,000 people annually.”

