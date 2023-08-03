Audax Private Debt Provides Financing to Support InTandem Capital Partners’ Acquisition of OrthoNebraska

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audax Private Debt (“Audax”) announced that, as Joint Lead Arranger, it provided a unitranche credit facility to support InTandem Capital Partners (“InTandem”) in their acquisition of OrthoNebraska (the “Company”).

Formed in 2017 through the combination of two of Omaha’s top orthopedic practices, OrthoNebraska has clinics extending from Norfolk, Nebraska, throughout the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro, down to Shenandoah, Iowa and Fairfax, Missouri. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including non-operative pain management, physical therapy, hand therapy, orthopedic urgent care, emergency services, imaging, and surgical services.

“OrthoNebraska has established itself as a leading provider of orthopedic care within the Nebraska market. The Company’s subspecialty focus and strong track record of providing quality care to patients position the business for continued success under InTandem’s ownership,” said Shehzad Ajmal, Managing Director at Audax Private Debt. “We are confident that the InTandem team will bring the right resources and expertise to help OrthoNebraska reach its next phase of growth.”

“Audax Private Debt’s collaborative approach and responsiveness throughout the financing process led us to the ideal financing solution needed to support our acquisition of the OrthoNebraska platform,” said Evan Brower, Principal at InTandem Capital Partners. “We are excited to continue our partnership and look forward to leveraging the Audax team’s expertise to execute on our strategic growth plans.”

About Audax Private Debt

Based in New York, Audax Private Debt is a leading debt capital partner for North American middle market companies. Since its inception in 2000, Audax Private Debt has invested over $34 billion across more than 1,100 companies in support of over 275 private equity sponsors and has raised over $27 billion in capital. The platform offers its clients a range of financing solutions, including first lien, stretch senior, unitranche, second lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments. With more than 50 investment professionals and over 190 employees, Audax Private Debt provides financing certainty, add-on investment capability, and the experience and collaborative approach to partner with private equity firms and their portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.audaxprivatedebt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Audax Private Debt is an integral part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and London.