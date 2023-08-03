New England Life Care Selects DoseMe to Support New Initiatives Around Compliance Protocols

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoseMe, a leading provider of precision dosing software for therapeutic drug monitoring and creators of DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, today announced New England Life Care has selected DoseMeRx as its precision dosing platform to adhere to 2020 vancomycin guidelines and revolutionize its out-patient/in-home infusions pharmacy practices.

New England Life Care is nationally recognized as a nonprofit, mission-driven home infusion therapy and specialty pharmacy services provider affiliated with 60+ of New England’s premier medical centers. A community-based organization with a charitable focus in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, they serve patients that rely on infusion therapies needed to recover quickly in the comfort of their home.

“As a home infusion pharmacy, NELC wanted to make sure we were prepared to support our member hospitals when instituting new procedures and protocols related to the new vancomycin guidelines, released in 2020,” stated Erica Sievert, Regional Director of Pharmacy for New England Life Care. “We trialed a few programs and found DoseMe to be the most user friendly for our use.”

In 2020, updated practice guidelines from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA), Pediatric Infectious Disease Society (PIDS), and Society of Infectious Disease Pharmacists (SIDP) recommended a change in vancomycin therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) from trough-based to area under the curve (AUC) dosing to minimum inhibitory concentration (AUC/MIC) ratio–based to optimize vancomycin efficacy and reduce nephrotoxicity. The goal AUC/MIC ratio recommended is 400 to 600 mg*hr/L.

New England Life Care is using DoseMeRx’s clinical decision support software to dose vancomycin and aminoglycosides. “The DoseMe team is very helpful and responsive, and the live chat function is very effective,” added Sievert.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at New England Life Care to better serve their patients while staying ahead of guidelines and protocols,” said John Hardesky, CCO of DoseMe. ”It is encouraging to hear another use case of how DoseMe’s therapeutic monitoring products are helping to enable precision medicine in the non-acute space.”

DoseMe keeps its customers abreast of all changes and approaches to optimizing the use of antibiotics, with the core mission to maintain patient safety as the priority. Specific details around the 2020 vancomycin guidelines can be found here: https://doseme-rx.com/vancomycin/articles/dosing-guidelines-essentials

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories