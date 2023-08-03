Art Gallery of Greater Victoria Workers Ratify New Collective Agreement

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 410 members who work at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (AGGV) have ratified a new three-year collective agreement.

“Workers have been the backbone of the Art Gallery’s services in our community through a very challenging time and we’re pleased to have negotiated a new agreement that provides stability for our members at a time where there is significant pressure from increased cost of living,” says Bargaining Committee Chair for CUPE 410 Ali Kahn.

The new three-year agreement, which is retroactive to March 2023 and runs until March 2026, includes wage increases of $1 plus 2 percent in the first year of the agreement and 3 percent in each subsequent year.

It also includes improved job security language and greater access to benefits including greater access to benefits for temporary workers.

“With big changes planned, including a new vision and location for the Art Gallery, this agreement gives workers the stability and confidence they need to support this change,” adds Kahn. “We look forward to continuing to build our collaborative relationship with the Art Gallery so we can bring world class arts programming to Greater Victoria residents and visitors.”

CUPE 410 represents approximately 35 workers at the AGGV who provide curatorial services, exhibit design and preparation, gallery programming for visitors and members, as well as front desk services. They also manage the Gallery Shop and the art rental and sales program, coordinate membership and donor services. Additionally, CUPE 410 members provide marketing and development, accounting, security and custodial services.

