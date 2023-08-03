Taylor Corporation Acquires DMR Creative Marketing, Expanding Its Promotional Products Business Unit

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taylor Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of DMR Creative Marketing of Deerfield Beach, Fla. DMR provides branded apparel and gift items to cruise lines, resorts, gift shops and related markets for uniform programs and the souvenir channel. The acquisition advances the capabilities and distribution channels of Taylor’s Promotional Products business unit.

“DMR Creative Marketing‘s capabilities and channels are an ideal fit for Taylor Promotional Products,” says Susan Drenning, Group President of Taylor Direct & Digital Marketing. “The addition of DMR’s design talent and sophisticated screen print and embroidery technology expands our scope in the industry. We have big plans for apparel, souvenirs and other promotional products and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

DMR Executive Vice President Jeffrey Bee shared his excitement about the opportunity. “Being a part of Taylor Promotional Products will allow us to pursue a larger customer base, expand our sourcing channels and leverage our buying power,” says Bee. “Between Taylor’s vast resources and stable, family-owned structure, I honestly couldn’t ask for a better business partner.”

About Taylor

