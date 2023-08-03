Carmila: Asset Sale in France for €35 Million

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) announces the signing of an agreement with Etixia (the property company of Kiabi) for the sale of Bay 1 in Torcy, in the Ile-de-France region. This asset, acquired in 2014 and 100% occupied, consists of 25 units, including many innovative restaurant concepts and several mid-sized stores.

The sale price of €35 million including transfer taxes is in line with the appraisal value. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

This agreed sale follows the disposal of an asset in Tarnos, France, in the second quarter of 2023, for €8 million including transfer taxes, in connection with Carmila’s new target, announced in February 2023, to sell a further €100 million of assets by end 2024.

INVESTOR AGENDA

20 October 2023 (after market close): Third-quarter 2023 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2023, its portfolio was valued at €6.0 billion, comprising 202 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”).

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management’s beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

