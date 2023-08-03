Rosewood Private Investments Announces Sale of Superior Environmental Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rosewood Private Investments ("RPI") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the sale of its portfolio company, Superior Environmental Solutions ("SES"), to Palladium Equity Partners.

SES provides specialized industrial and environmental services, including emergency response, water- and hydro-blasting, vacuum truck services, sponge blasting, product destruction, recycling and universal-waste management, transportation and waste disposal. The company’s over 500 employees serve from more than 25 locations in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, California, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Derry Burns, Director at RPI, said, "We enjoyed our partnership with SES and are immensely proud to have been part of this journey, supporting their vision and development over the years. We are grateful to the team for their hard work and dedication, and we wish them all the best as they embark on their next phase of growth with Palladium."

John Stevens, CEO at SES, said, "As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we extend our gratitude to RPI for their support and leadership throughout the past 6 years. Our partnership with Palladium represents a transformative milestone as we seek to expand our footprint and suite of services to continue to deliver excellent service to our customer base."

About Superior Environmental Solutions:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, SES is a leading supplier of industrial cleaning, environmental emergency response and waste transportation, disposal, and recycling services across a range of end markets including heavy industrial, food & beverage, manufacturing, power & utility, and chemicals. Visit www.sesinc.com to learn more.

About Rosewood Private Investments:

Rosewood has a long history of investing in and creating value within numerous industries. RPI’s approach to working with operating partners to strategically grow companies through acquisitions and organic means has proven successful for all stakeholders. Our current holdings are focused on fire & life safety services, IT services, nutrition & wellness, manufacturing technologies, and industrial services. In addition to these areas, we are pursuing new platforms in distribution, specialty materials, and outsourced business services, among others. We welcome any information about investment opportunities within these verticals. Visit www.rosewoodpi.com to learn more.