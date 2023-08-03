Intelinair, Eiwa Announce Research Collaboration, Distribution Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelinair and Eiwa today announced that they have entered into a multi-year research collaboration and distribution agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Eiwa will license drone analytic technology of corn and soybean fields from Intelinair on Eiwa Vault’s analytics library, for the benefit of Eiwa’s research customers in the United States and South America. The technology will help monitor and assess early season corn and soybean fields.

“Through this agreement, Eiwa users in the United States and South America will be able to use our drone analytics not just in commercial farms, but also in research plot applications,” says Intelinair Global Business Leader Orlando Saez. “Eiwa has strict specifications for corn and soybean plant height and counts across research plots and on-farm trials. We are excited our analytics have been extensively tested to satisfy the accuracy needed under a wide range of field conditions in less time to increase enterprise value for our customers."

Carlos Hirsch, CRO for Eiwa, says, “This marks an important new phase for Eiwa and its customers, as we open our Analytics Library to also offer analytics from the best providers in the industry. Through this collaboration with Intelinair, we can provide our customers worldwide with a broader and more comprehensive drone analytic offering from a market leader directly from our Eiwa Vault platform. We hope this is only the beginning of a long and successful partnership.”

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Intelinair

Intelinair elevates agronomic management decisions by providing insights all season long to farmers and ag retailers through its easy-to-use interactive platform AGMRI®. High resolution aerial imagery from fixed wing airplane, satellite, or drones provides whole field views increasing efficiency by prioritizing fields and offering assurance that fields are monitored and reviewed for timely decision making and identifying sustainability opportunities. Intelinair analyzes millions of acres in the U.S. and several other countries from its headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. Take action through informed management decisions at agmri.com.

About Eiwa

Eiwa is an AgTech company focused on digital transformation required by the agriculture industry. Through its Eiwa Vault platform, Eiwa combines geospatial and tabular data, analytics, and data from multiple sources and sensors, enabling field information and data knowledge management in a simple and reliable framework focused on accelerating product development cycles and market deployment. Ingest, analyze, mobilize, and monetize agronomic data with Eiwa Vault. Learn more at https://eiwa.ag.

®Trademark of IntelinAir, Inc.