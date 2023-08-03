Veritas Technologies Partners with the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Strengthen National and International Cyber Resiliency

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, today announced that it will partner with the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC). In this role, Veritas will work with JCDC’s federal government and private sector partners along with state, local, tribal and territorial governments to help lead the development and implementation of joint cyber defense plans and operations to reduce risk to the cyber ecosystem and critical infrastructure.

As a multi-cloud data management-focused private sector member of JCDC, Veritas will contribute unique expertise on increasing the cyber resiliency of critical data across clouds and on-premises to protect it from ransomware and other cyber threats.

Kevin Youngquist, vice president, US public sector, at Veritas, said: “Data is the backbone of modern society—global economies, governing bodies and critical infrastructure all rely on it. But this critical data is at risk. Current estimates suggest cybercriminals target data with ransomware every 11 seconds. Recovering from these crises rapidly at scale with proven technologies is vital, now more than ever. The public and private sectors are joining forces at an unprecedented rate through initiatives like JCDC to solve this multi-faceted challenge.”

In addition to working toward a shared goal of enhancing the collective cybersecurity posture of the US and its strategic international partners, Veritas and its customers will benefit from its JCDC membership through Veritas’ access to security analyst-to-security analyst collaboration and operational analysis as well as an information exchange portal available only to JCDC partners.

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov/JCDC.

