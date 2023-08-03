Citizens Partners with Wyndham Destinations to Offer Flexible Down Payment Financing to Vacation Club Members

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens today announced a partnership with Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business, to offer a more predictable and affordable way for consumers to explore their favorite resort destinations.

The company’s installment-based financing solution, Citizens Pay, enables Wyndham Destinations vacation club members to pay for down payment costs through fixed monthly payments at more than 200 resorts in the U.S., including Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham properties. The flexible financing offered through Citizens Pay provides a simple, safe, and responsible way for consumers to discover vacation ownership as a dynamic travel option.

“Fueled by a desire for unforgettable experiences and long-awaited adventures, travelers are reclaiming lost time and seeking simplicity when it comes to planning and paying for their vacations,” said Christine Roberts, Executive Vice President and President of Citizens Pay. “By working with Wyndham Destinations as their down payment financing partner, we offer travelers a flexible and predictable pay-over-time option, transforming their vacation aspirations into reality.”

Wyndham Destinations offers travelers the chance to own their vacations year after year, exploring places they’ve never visited or returning to their favorite destinations. Through Citizens Pay, eligible new and existing vacation club members can easily and responsibly finance their down payments, so they can fully enjoy vacation in their home away from home.

“Our mission is to put the world on vacation, and we work hard to make it easy for travelers to enjoy new experiences through our flexible vacation ownership program,” said Scott Cavanaugh, vice president of strategic partnerships and licensing at Wyndham Destinations. “Our new partnership with Citizens Pay will make it simpler than ever for new and existing vacation club members to start planning their next adventure.”

Citizens Pay is a market leader in point-of-sale financing, offering a responsible way for consumers to pay for large purchases in fixed, monthly payments, while providing retailers and merchants with tailored, embedded financing options that drive customer loyalty. For additional details, visit www.citizenspay.com.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $223.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations is the world’s largest vacation ownership business with more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio -- featuring Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club -- offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they’ve never visited before, year after year. More than 800,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Wyndham Destinations is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.