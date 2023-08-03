CACI Awarded $2.7 Billion National Security Agency Contract to Provide Intelligence Analysis

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a mission expertise contract valued at up to $2.7 billion to provide network and exploitation analysis to the National Security Agency’s (NSA) foreign intelligence and cybersecurity missions.

“We are honored to assist the NSA as it confronts existing and future threats against national security,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI has been privileged to work with the NSA for more than 20 years. Our extensive expertise and critical support have contributed to some of the nation’s most important global foreign intelligence and cybersecurity missions.”

Under this single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, CACI’s experienced analysts will deliver network and exploitation analysis to secure and defend vital networks and accelerate the nation’s ability to meet the challenges posed by an increasingly complex global security environment.

