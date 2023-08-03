Bowman Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Revolving Credit Facility

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced today that it has completed a First Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the “First Amendment”) with respect to the Company’s revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”) with Bank of America, N.A. The First Amendment increases the maximum principal amount under the Revolver from $50 million to $70 million, modifies certain provisions related to interest rate spreads and unused fees, and extends the term to July 31, 2025. Other general terms of the Revolver remained unchanged.

“As we continue to execute on our strategic growth initiative, our credit facility allows us to be nimble and capitalize on opportunities as they present themselves,” said Gary Bowman, Bowman’s Chairman and CEO. “We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Bank of America.”

