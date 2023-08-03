Sentar Acquires Waterfront Technical Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, is excited to announce that they have acquired Waterfront Technical Services, a Huntsville-based company.

Waterfront’s portfolio includes flight and ground operations, data center operations, information technology, software development, and test supporting NASA’s spaceflight missions. As a key member of Teledyne Brown Engineering’s MOSSI team, Waterfront is currently providing mission critical support to NASA’s ISS, Artemis, Gateway, and Human Lander projects.

“Waterfront has created a budding legacy in Huntsville,” said Peter Kiss. “It is our desire to continue and strengthen that legacy, recognizing that our efforts in achieving our mission are always better together. We welcome Waterfront to the Sentar team as we expand Sentar’s reach into Civil Space and beyond.”

Waterfront’s President, Allan McCaleb, will be Sentar’s Director of Civil Space programs responsible for managing and growing business in that sector. The resulting company will maximize industry expertise to serve Sentar’s expanding customer base.

“Waterfront is excited to be part of the Sentar family. We are looking forward to expanding our current support to NASA with Sentar’s established cybersecurity capabilities,” said Allan McCaleb. “Together, the combined capabilities, expertise, and experience provides current and future customers a more robust solution set to meet their mission requirements.”

