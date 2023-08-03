SunWorks Enters Florida Market Through New Partnership with Top Notch Lawn Care

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunWorks Landscape Partners (“SunWorks”), a national commercial landscaping business backed by Orion Group ("Orion"), announced today that it has partnered with Top Notch Lawn Care ("Top Notch"), a leading commercial landscape maintenance provider based in Melbourne, FL. Top Notch is SunWorks’ seventh partner company in the commercial landscaping industry. SunWorks partners with exceptional founder and family-owned businesses and provides resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.

Founded in 1993 by Joe Kilmer, Top Notch provides full-service landscape maintenance to commercial centers, office parks, industrial facilities, HOAs, and multi-family properties in central Florida. Mr. Kilmer will continue to serve as President of the company.

"Over the last 30 years, Joe has steadily built a high growth business and a terrific reputation for Top Notch. The numerous awards the team has won in Brevard County are a testament to the quality of their work and the exceptional customer service Top Notch provides. We are excited to support their continued growth in central Florida," said Nate Carlson, CEO of SunWorks.

"When looking for a partner, it was important to me that they hold the same core values that built our brand,” said Joe Kilmer, founder of Top Notch. “Honesty, Integrity and People First. SunWorks brought those values along with the resources and expertise to grow our company. This was absolutely the best decision to take our company to the next level."

About SunWorks

SunWorks is a commercial landscaping company that partners with leading family-owned service providers. SunWorks invests in leading local businesses with great cultures, providing resources and expertise to support continued growth while creating unmatched opportunities for the best technical and managerial talent in the industry. Based in Dallas, SunWorks has partnered with companies in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and Texas. For more information, please visit sunworkslp.com.

About Top Notch Lawn Care

Top Notch Lawn Care is an award-winning provider of landscape maintenance, enhancements, irrigation management, and arbor care services throughout Florida’s Space Coast region. The company has proudly served commercial properties across the region for over 30 years and is renowned for its attention to detail and customer service.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial & industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com. Orion is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine has over $15B in assets under management, and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City.