Delta Apparel Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and on-demand digital print strategies, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2023 third quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Humphreys commented, “We saw encouraging indications throughout the quarter that the two major trends impacting both our business and the entire industry this year - elevated cotton pricing and demand destruction from high inventory levels in the retail supply chain - are receding and we are moving into a more normalized operating environment. I’m extremely proud of the way our team has navigated these broad-based events and executed on strategies to counteract them, including significant reductions in inventory and debt as well as several needle-moving cost restructuring initiatives.

We continue to see some signs of demand improvement in parts of our Activewear business, including our channel serving mass and mid-tier retailers, and our Salt Life business continues to expand its consumer reach with two new branded retail locations in New York and outstanding growth on its eCommerce site. In our DTG2Go business, we completed a comprehensive recalibration of our digital first technology fleet and made substantial headway on consumer satisfaction initiatives. DTG2Go also reached an exciting milestone in launching a proprietary customer order portal that we believe will catalyze more industry migration to digital and increase our market share.

Mr. Humphreys concluded, “Our decision toward the end of last year to reduce production levels and purchase less price-inflated cotton proved to be strategically sound, but the significant one-time cost impacts of that decision greatly impacted our operating results this quarter and year-to-date. Looking ahead, we expect steady improvement in our operating results as we close out our fourth quarter and move into our next fiscal year. For fiscal year 2024, we anticipate net sales in a range of $410 to $425 million generating operating profit margins of 3.25% to 4.25%, with sequentially improving gross margins and operating profit as well as topline growth in the back half of the year.”

For the third quarter ended July 1, 2023:

Net sales were $106.3 million compared to prior year third quarter net sales of $126.9 million. Salt Life Group segment net sales were $17.2 million compared to prior year third quarter net sales of $20.9 million, with the year-over-year comparison skewed by significant sales occurring in the prior year third quarter due to transportation delays. Net sales in the Delta Group segment were $89.1 million compared to $106 million in the prior year third quarter.

Gross margins were 13.1% compared to 24.2% in the prior year period, driven primarily by the above-referenced production curtailments intended to match manufacturing output with lighter market demand as well as inflationary cotton costs (collectively “Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs”). Excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs, adjusted third quarter gross margins were 22.7%. Delta Group segment gross margins for the quarter were 5.9% compared to 19.1% in the prior year period; however, excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs, adjusted gross margins in the Delta Group segment were 17.4%. Salt Life Group segment gross margins for the quarter increased 30 basis points to 50.5% from 50.2% in the prior year period.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) declined favorably to $18.5 million from $22.4 million in the prior year third quarter, while SG&A as a percentage of sales was down favorably to the prior year period at 17.4%.

Operating income declined year-over-year from $9.3 million, or 7.3% of sales, to an operating loss of $4.5 million, or (4.2%) of sales. However, excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs, adjusted operating income was $5.8 million, or 5.5% of sales. Delta Group segment operating income for the quarter declined from $10.7 million to a loss of $3.6 million; however, excluding the Production Curtailment and Cotton Costs, adjusted operating income in the Delta Group segment was $6.7 million, or 7.5% of sales. Salt Life Group segment operating income for the quarter was $1.6 million, or 9.6% of sales, compared to $3.6 million and 17.2% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income declined from $6.2 million, or $.88 per diluted share, to a loss of $6.3 million, or ($0.90) per diluted share. However, excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs, third quarter adjusted net income was $1.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Net inventory as of July 1, 2023, was $226.2 million, a sequential decrease of almost $33 million from December 2022 and generally flat year-over-year with inventory of $227.6 million at June 2022.

Total net debt, including capital lease financing and cash on hand, was $166.2 million as of July 1, 2023, an approximately 15% reduction from $194.3 million at March 2023 and a slight increase from $162.4 million at June 2022. Cash on hand and availability under the Company’s U.S. revolving credit facility totaled $14.4 million as of July 1, 2023, a decrease of $12.8 million from December 2022 and $16.4 million from June 2022, with the decrease from December 2022 principally driven by investments in the business to support working capital needs as well as higher interest costs.

The Company spent approximately $1.5 million on capital expenditures during the third quarter compared to $5.5 million during the prior year third quarter, with the expenditures focused on Salt Life retail store buildouts as well as facility and information technology enhancements.

For the nine months ended July 1, 2023:

Net sales were $323.9 million compared to prior year period net sales of $369.3 million. Salt Life Group segment net sales were $46.5 million compared to prior year period net sales of $46 million. Net sales in the Delta Group segment were $277.5 million compared to $323 million in the prior year period.

Gross margins were 13.5% compared to 23.6% in the prior year period, driven primarily by the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs coupled with costs incurred in connection with restructuring initiatives (collectively “Restructuring Costs”). Excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs and Restructuring Costs, adjusted gross margins were 22.7%. Delta Group segment gross margins were 6.5% compared to 19.6% in the prior year period; however, excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs and Restructuring Costs, adjusted gross margins in the Delta Group segment were 17.2%. Salt Life Group segment gross margins increased to 55.4% from 51.6% in the prior year period.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) declined favorably to $56.7 million from $59.6 million in the prior year period, while SG&A as a percentage of sales increased from 16.1% to 17.5%.

Operating income declined year-over-year from $29.5 million, or 8% of sales, to an operating loss of $12.4 million, or (3.8%) of sales. However, excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs and Restructuring Costs, adjusted operating income was $20.5 million, or 6.3% of sales. Delta Group segment operating income declined from $33.6 million to a loss of $11.0 million; however, excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs and Restructuring Costs, adjusted operating income in the Delta Group segment was $22.0 million, or 7.9% of sales. Salt Life Group segment operating income was $6.6 million, or 14.1% of sales, compared to $7 million, or 15.3% of sales, in the prior year period.

Net income declined from $20 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, to a loss of $16.8 million, or ($2.41) per diluted share. However, excluding the Production Curtailment & Cotton Costs and Restructuring Costs, adjusted net income was $7.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the nine-month period.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of GAAP gross margins to non-GAAP adjusted gross margins, GAAP operating income to non-GAAP adjusted operating income, and GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income are presented in tables accompanying the selected financial data included in this release and provide useful information to evaluate the Company’s operational performance. A description of the amounts excluded on a non-GAAP basis are provided in conjunction with these tables. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP adjusted operating income, and non-GAAP adjusted net income should be evaluated in light of the Company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 2023 June 2022 June 2023 June 2022 Net Sales $ 106,319 $ 126,875 $ 323,949 $ 369,319 Cost of Goods Sold 92,384 96,182 280,181 282,100 Gross Profit 13,935 30,693 43,768 87,219 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 18,491 22,416 56,658 59,613 Other (Income), Net (95 ) (1,018 ) (452 ) (1,947 ) Operating (Loss) Income (4,461 ) 9,295 (12,438 ) 29,553 Interest Expense, Net 4,049 1,971 10,662 5,370 (Loss) Earnings Before (Benefit From) Provision For Income Taxes (8,510 ) 7,324 (23,100 ) 24,183 (Benefit From) Provision For Income Taxes (2,218 ) 1,087 (6,214 ) 4,149 Consolidated Net (Loss) Earnings (6,292 ) 6,237 (16,886 ) 20,034 Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 5 3 45 (11 ) Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Shareholders $ (6,287 ) $ 6,240 $ (16,841 ) $ 20,023 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 7,001 6,946 6,985 6,966 Diluted 7,001 7,065 6,985 7,061 Net (Loss) Earnings per Common Share Basic $ (0.90 ) $ 0.90 $ (2.41 ) $ 2.87 Diluted $ (0.90 ) $ 0.88 $ (2.41 ) $ 2.84 June 2023 September 2022 June 2022 Current Assets Cash $ 296 $ 300 $ 542 Receivables, Net 44,520 71,586 69,868 Inventories, Net 226,196 248,538 227,671 Prepaids and Other Assets 4,221 2,755 3,798 Total Current Assets 275,233 323,179 301,879 Noncurrent Assets Property, Plant & Equipment, Net 69,040 74,109 75,144 Goodwill and Other Intangibles, Net 60,161 61,923 62,524 Deferred Income Taxes 3,105 1,342 1,164 Operating Lease Assets 54,054 50,275 47,570 Investment in Joint Venture 9,356 9,886 10,277 Other Noncurrent Assets 2,020 2,967 2,893 Total Noncurrent Assets 197,736 200,502 199,572 Total Assets $ 472,969 $ 523,681 $ 501,451 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 81,321 $ 110,967 $ 102,180 Income Taxes Payable 695 379 666 Current Portion of Contingent Consideration - - 563 Current Portion of Finance Leases 8,942 8,163 8,265 Current Portion of Operating Leases 8,980 8,876 8,044 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 10,180 9,176 7,615 Total Current Liabilities 110,118 137,561 127,333 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-Term Taxes Payable 2,131 2,841 2,841 Long-Term Finance Leases 15,871 16,776 18,802 Long-Term Operating Leases 46,664 42,721 40,940 Long-Term Debt 131,461 136,750 128,230 Other Noncurrent Liabilities - 4,310 1,591 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 196,127 203,398 192,404 Common Stock 96 96 96 Additional Paid-In Capital 61,448 61,961 60,822 Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (701 ) (656 ) (647 ) Retained Earnings 149,756 166,600 166,882 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 21 141 (7 ) Treasury Stock (43,896 ) (45,420 ) (45,432 ) Total Equity 166,724 182,722 181,714 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 472,969 $ 523,681 $ 501,451