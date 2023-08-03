Hestan Establishes Kitchen Laboratory in Partnership with Johnson & Wales University

The latest partnership between Hestan and Johnson & Wales University showcases their continued collaborative effort to invest in the futures of students pursuing culinary arts. Pictured are Basil Larkin, SVP of Sales, and Steve Shipley, Resource Development at Johnson & Wales University. (Photo: Business Wire)

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan – the brand celebrated for bringing the award-winning innovations of its commercial appliances to the residential kitchen – is excited to announce its latest partnership with Johnson & Wales University to establish the Hestan Kitchen Laboratory in the College of Food Innovation and Technology.

The new kitchen laboratory, which opens in August, will feature a custom suite in the color Prince, one of 12 Hestan signature colors, and a variety of professional refrigeration and cooking units, including French tops, charbroilers, open burner rangetops, planchas and other specialty products.

“The relationship between Hestan and Johnson & Wales University is one I truly value,” said Eric Deng, co-founder and president of Hestan Commercial Corporation. “I look forward to this collaboration and any future endeavors to better further the culinary education of students at the university.”

Since 2018, Hestan has worked with the university and provided a variety of professional appliances, both commercial and residential, for its culinary programs. On the Harborside campus, four dual fuel ranges with ventilation are featured in the Food, Innovation & Design Lab (FIDL), and a commercial suite is available for students at the Cuisinart Center for Culinary Excellence (CCCE). Hestan also has a commercial kitchen on the university’s Charlotte campus in the Academic Center.

This latest collaboration honors Hestan’s continued effort to invest in the future of students pursuing a career in culinary arts, and offers the opportunity for students to work with the same revolutionary culinary power and performance found in America’s most acclaimed restaurant kitchens.

“As we celebrate half a century of excellence in food education at Johnson & Wales University, we are so pleased to have industry partners like Hestan to ensure our students have access to top-of-the-line equipment,” said JWU Chancellor Mim L. Runey, LP.D. “We look forward to unveiling the new space in time for the upcoming fall semester.”

Stanley Cheng, founder of Meyer Corporation and Hestan Commercial Corporation, was recognized as a hospitality and entrepreneurship industry leader, and awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Johnson & Wales University in May 2022, delivering the commencement keynote speech during the undergraduate studies ceremony.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market's most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry's most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit home.hestan.com and hestan.com for the full family of Hestan brands.

ABOUT JWU: Founded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 graduate, undergraduate and online students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina. An innovative educational leader, the university offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in arts and sciences, business, engineering, food innovation, hospitality, nutrition, health and wellness. It also offers undergraduate programs in culinary arts, dietetics and design. JWU’s unique model provides students with the personalized attention, academic expertise and industry connections that inspire professional success and personal growth. The time students spend at JWU is nothing short of transformative, as demonstrated by career outcomes, expected earnings and economic mobility rankings. The university’s impact is global, with alumni in 125 countries pursuing careers worldwide.