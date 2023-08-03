ASICS and LuxCreo Redefine Comfort with 3D Printed ACTIBREEZE™ HYBRID SANDAL

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LuxCreo, a leading end-to-end 3D printing solution company, in partnership with global sports brand ASICS, is thrilled to announce the launch of the second generation ACTIBREEZE™ HYBRID SANDAL. This performance sandal, designed for runners during rest and recovery periods, leverages LuxCreo's cutting-edge 3D printing technology. The sandal is the third footwear product from the successful partnership between LuxCreo and ASICS.

The ACTIBREEZE™ HYBRID SANDAL is a product of years of collaboration between LuxCreo and ASICS, resulting in a series of 3D-printed footwear products, including highly customized options. Prior versions have been met with overwhelming success, often selling out within minutes of launch. The previous joint collaborations included a custom 3D printed flip-flops launched in 2021 and the fully 3D printed ACTIBREEZE™ 3D SANDAL in 2022.

The newly revamped sandal features a 3D-printed elastic footbed, parametrically designed in an extra-thick lattice structure for advanced breathability and zoned comfort while making it very light. It utilizes a best-in-class 3D printed elastomer from LuxCreo, which boasts excellent energy return, resilience, and complies with AFIRM RSL. This elastomer material has been tested for up to 1 million cycles at 2000 newtons (4 times the average body weight) with less than 3% change in shape and performance.

The sandal's development is backed by extensive testing from the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS), which has scanned over a million individuals' feet and conducted over 100,000 biomechanical experiments over 30 years.

"Our collaboration with ASICS is a testament to the forward-thinking ethos that drives our companies. By bringing a consumer hybrid 3D printed footwear product to market, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible and forging a partnership that thrives on innovation and excellence," said Michael Strohecker, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, LuxCreo. "Together, we are pushing possibilities in footwear."

The sandals are enabled by LuxCreo’s Smart Factory Production Service, with 200 printers available globally, provides flexible options and accelerates production by taking digital 3D printing files to produce high or low-volume, high-mix with low-volume, customized, or just-in-time products. Manufacturing consistently from batch-to-batch and at high yield across many 3D printers, the Smart Factory is revolutionizing production.

"Identifying the perfect collaborator for this venture was a challenging task. We sought a partner who embraced an innovative approach to 3D printed production and possessed superior hardware and material capabilities. We needed a team that could scale up production, had a wealth of experience, and was brimming with talent. LuxCreo has proven to be that partner," said Chris Ekman, Sr. Manager of Global Product Line Footwear at ASICS.

The ACTIBREEZE™ HYBRID SANDAL are available now from ASICS retail, online stores, and specialist running outlets globally, for $80

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,” is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as various sports footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com.

About LuxCreo

LuxCreo's mission is to simplify and enable more sustainable production with additive manufacturing and digital 3D production. As a leader in 3D printing solutions, LuxCreo provides fully integrated – cloud-connected 3D printers, AI-enabled printing software, and advanced materials for consumer, medical, dental, and industrial industries.