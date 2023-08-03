phoenixNAP Powers Expanded AI and Cloud Services with Energy-saving, Ampere-Based Servers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that phoenixNAP, a global IT services provider, is expanding its Bare Metal Cloud platform with cloud-native HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 servers, using energy-efficient processors from AmpereⓇ Computing. The expanded services support AI inferencing, cloud gaming and other cloud-native workloads with improved performance and energy efficiency.

Enterprise IT today demands mobile-ready, video-intensive, and AI-enabled workloads, which require exceptional performance and consume more power. With energy consumption by data centers expected to more than double between 2022 and 2027, from 382TWh to 803TWh1, data centers and cloud computing will need to deploy a combination of renewable energy and more efficient computing to mitigate the carbon impact of cloud and AI growth.

“As more customers move onto our progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform, rather than the public cloud, it’s critical that we provide the performance and energy efficiency for data-intensive workloads at a time-to-market that matches our customers’ expectations,” said Ian McClarty, president of phoenixNAP. “The HPE ProLiant RL300 servers provide an agile, extensible, and trusted compute foundation that is able to meet our accelerated customer demand.”

The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 enables phoenixNAP to provide next-generation compute performance with an energy consumption savings. The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server is designed for service providers and digital-first enterprises running cloud-native workloads. phoenixNAP will leverage the HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen 11 servers across its network of 18 data centers on five continents.

“As demand for AI, cloud, and data intensive workloads continues to grow, compute technology must transform from a price per performance focus to deliver innovation that provides both performance and energy efficiency,” said Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Compute. “phoenixNAP’s leadership in cutting-edge offerings that meet the unprecedented demands of emerging data and compute-intensive markets offers customers tremendous performance per rack, per dollar—and per watt.”

In June 2022, HPE became the first major server provider to deliver a new line of cloud-native servers based on the AmpereⓇ AltraⓇ Arm-based processors. The ProLiant RL300 servers use the AmpereⓇ AltraⓇ family of cloud-native processors which offer industry-leading core count, scaling up to 128 cores, and leverage a power-efficient architecture to deliver high performance using less wattage.

“The biggest challenge to cloud growth is energy capacity and consumption and it’s only getting worse with more compute-intensive AI workloads. With technology partners like HPE, we can put the power and performance benefits of Ampere-based servers into the hands of even more customers,” said Jeff Wittich, chief product officer at Ampere. “We’re excited to provide companies like phoenixNAP with more energy-efficient, high-performance computing for their cloud business customers.”

Part of phoenixNAP’s commitment is to instantaneously deliver cost-effective, API-driven IT solutions that enable every type of company to effortlessly setup, manage, scale, and automate high-performance server infrastructure with cloud-like ease and simplicity, bringing apps and workloads closer to their teams and users. phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud lets customers automatically provision and manage HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 servers with powerful 80-core AmpereⓇ AltraⓇ CPUs running at 3.0 GHz per core. This solution helps customers maximize compute density and reduce total cost of ownership through simplified management and lower energy consumption.

phoenixNAP is also a member of HPE’s Partner Ready Vantage program, which assists IT service providers with the tools, training, and assets needed for successfully delivering value to their customers.

