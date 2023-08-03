Pediatrix Medical Group Reports Second Quarter Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.34 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.39.
For the 2023 second quarter, Pediatrix reported the following results from continuing operations:
- Net revenue of $501 million;
- Income from continuing operations of $28 million; and
- Adjusted EBITDA of $59 million.
“Our second quarter operating results were in line with our expectations and reflect stable patient volumes and strong cash generation,” said James D. Swift, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group. “As we focus on improvements in our revenue cycle management operations, our priorities also include strengthening and growing our organization through new sales, the expansion of our primary and urgent care clinic footprint, and contemplated allocation of our capital toward acquisitions.”
Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Pediatrix’s net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $500.6 million, compared to $486.0 million for the prior-year period. Pediatrix’s overall same-unit revenue increased by 3.2 percent, slightly offset by the impact of net non-same unit activity.
Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors increased by 2.6 percent for the 2023 second quarter as compared to the prior-year period. This primarily reflects improved collections related to revenue cycle management activities and increases in contract and administrative fees, partially offset by a decrease in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act funds recorded.
During the second quarter of 2023, the Company did not record any miscellaneous revenue for CARES Act funds, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period, which decreased the Company’s same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors by 0.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors was unchanged compared to the prior-year period.
Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume increased by 0.6 percent for the 2023 second quarter as compared to the prior-year period. Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in certain same-unit volume statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (Note: figures in the below table reflect contributions only to net patient service revenue and exclude other contributions to total same-unit revenue, including contract and administrative fees.)
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hospital-based patient services
|
|
0.0%
|
|
0.5%
|
Office-based patient services
|
|
2.4%
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neonatology services
|
|
|
|
|
Total births
|
|
(2.0)%
|
|
(2.0)%
|
Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) days
|
|
0.7%
|
|
0.1%
For the 2023 second quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $354.0 million, compared to $330.8 million for the prior-year period. This increase primarily reflects same-unit clinical compensation increases as well as increases in incentive compensation, based on practice results.
For the 2023 second quarter, general and administrative expenses were $58.0 million, as compared to $61.2 million for the prior-year period. This net decrease is primarily related to cost reductions from professional services and other non-staffing expenses.
For the second quarter of 2023, the Company did not incur any transformational and restructuring related expenses, compared to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and transformational and restructuring related expenses, was $59.1 million for the 2023 second quarter, compared to $65.6 million for the prior-year period. Funds recorded from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Depreciation and amortization expense was $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Investment and other income was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Interest expense was $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. This increase primarily reflects higher interest rates on the Company’s adjustable-rate borrowings, partially offset by lower total borrowings.
Pediatrix generated income from continuing operations of $28.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the 2023 second quarter, based on a weighted average 82.7 million shares outstanding. This compares with income from continuing operations of $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the 2022 second quarter, based on a weighted average 85.6 million shares outstanding. The decrease in weighted average shares outstanding is related to share repurchases completed during 2022.
For the second quarter of 2023, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.39, compared to $0.47 for the second quarter of 2022. For these periods, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted income from continuing operations per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, transformational and restructuring related expenses, and discrete tax events.
Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Pediatrix generated revenue from continuing operations of $991.6 million, compared to $968.3 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $99.2 million, compared to $116.2 million for the prior year. Pediatrix generated income from continuing operations of $42.5 million, or $0.52 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, based on a weighted average 82.4 million shares outstanding, which compares to income from continuing operations of $9.8 million, or $0.11 per share, based on a weighted average 85.9 million shares outstanding for the first six months of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.62, compared to $0.79 in the same period of 2022.
Financial Position and Cash Flow – Continuing Operations
Pediatrix had cash and cash equivalents of $5.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $9.8 million at December 31, 2022, and net accounts receivable was $270.9 million.
For the second quarter of 2023, Pediatrix generated cash from continuing operations of $92.6 million, compared to $81.6 million during the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company used $8.1 million to fund capital expenditures.
At June 30, 2023, Pediatrix had total debt outstanding of $675 million, consisting of its $400 million in 5.375% Senior Notes due 2030; $234 million in borrowings under its Term A Loan; and $41 million in borrowings under its revolving line of credit.
2023 Outlook
As previously disclosed, Pediatrix anticipates that its 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, will be in a range of $235 million to $245 million.
Non-GAAP Measures
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and of forward looking Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the year ending December 31, 2023 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.
Earnings Conference Call
ABOUT PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP
Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) is the nation’s leading provider of physician services. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by more than 20 pediatric subspecialties, as well as pediatric primary and urgent care clinics. The group’s high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by significant investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The physician-led company was founded in 1979 as a single neonatology practice and today provides its highly specialized and often critical care services through more than 5,000 affiliated physicians and other clinicians in 37 states. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Pediatrix blog. Investment information can be found at www.pediatrix.com/investors.
|
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
500,577
|
|
|
$
|
486,033
|
|
|
$
|
991,585
|
|
|
$
|
968,262
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Practice salaries and benefits
|
|
|
354,032
|
|
|
|
330,757
|
|
|
|
716,267
|
|
|
|
673,912
|
|
Practice supplies and other operating expenses
|
|
|
31,089
|
|
|
|
29,843
|
|
|
|
61,809
|
|
|
|
58,332
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
58,013
|
|
|
|
61,165
|
|
|
|
117,072
|
|
|
|
122,452
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
8,945
|
|
|
|
8,775
|
|
|
|
17,898
|
|
|
|
17,544
|
|
Transformational and restructuring related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,338
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,759
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
452,079
|
|
|
|
435,878
|
|
|
|
913,046
|
|
|
|
878,999
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
48,498
|
|
|
|
50,155
|
|
|
|
78,539
|
|
|
|
89,263
|
|
Investment and other income
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
|
1,823
|
|
|
|
1,719
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(11,230
|
)
|
|
|
(8,409
|
)
|
|
|
(21,620
|
)
|
|
|
(20,227
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(57,016
|
)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
|
443
|
|
|
|
917
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
|
(9,551
|
)
|
|
|
(7,122
|
)
|
|
|
(18,880
|
)
|
|
|
(74,576
|
)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
38,947
|
|
|
|
43,033
|
|
|
|
59,659
|
|
|
|
14,687
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
(10,665
|
)
|
|
|
(12,332
|
)
|
|
|
(17,171
|
)
|
|
|
(4,931
|
)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
28,282
|
|
|
|
30,701
|
|
|
|
42,488
|
|
|
|
9,756
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,565
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,812
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
28,282
|
|
|
|
27,136
|
|
|
|
42,488
|
|
|
|
5,944
|
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Net income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
|
|
$
|
28,282
|
|
|
$
|
27,136
|
|
|
$
|
42,488
|
|
|
$
|
5,948
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized holding (loss) gain on investments,
net of tax of $126, $414, $353 and $1,308
|
|
|
(387
|
)
|
|
|
(1,234
|
)
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
(3,902
|
)
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to Pediatrix
Medical Group, Inc.
|
|
$
|
27,895
|
|
|
$
|
25,902
|
|
|
$
|
42,705
|
|
|
$
|
2,046
|
|
Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.:
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
Weighted average common shares
|
|
|
82,664
|
|
|
|
85,619
|
|
|
|
82,377
|
|
|
|
85,914
|
|
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations
to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix
|
|
$
|
28,282
|
|
|
$
|
30,701
|
|
|
$
|
42,488
|
|
|
$
|
9,760
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
11,230
|
|
|
|
8,409
|
|
|
|
21,620
|
|
|
|
20,227
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
57,016
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
10,665
|
|
|
|
12,332
|
|
|
|
17,171
|
|
|
|
4,931
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
8,945
|
|
|
|
8,775
|
|
|
|
17,898
|
|
|
|
17,544
|
|
Transformational and restructuring related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,338
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,759
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to
|
|
$
|
59,122
|
|
|
$
|
65,555
|
|
|
$
|
99,177
|
|
|
$
|
116,237
|
|
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Diluted Income from Continuing Operations per Share
to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
82,664
|
|
|
85,619
|
|
Income from continuing operations and diluted income from
|
|
$
|
28,282
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
30,701
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
Adjustments (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization (net of tax of $512 and $541)
|
|
|
1,533
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $782 and $1,084)
|
|
|
2,344
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
3,252
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $1,335)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,003
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Net impact from discrete tax events
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
32,309
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
39,874
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
82,377
|
|
|
85,914
|
|
Income from continuing operations and diluted income from
|
|
$
|
42,488
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
9,760
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
Adjustments (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization (net of tax of $1,010 and $1,082)
|
|
|
3,029
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
3,245
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $1,534 and $2,193)
|
|
|
4,601
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
6,578
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $1,690)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,069
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax of $14,254)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
42,762
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
Net impact from discrete tax events
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
786
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
50,988
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
$
|
68,200
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
|
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Balance Sheet Highlights
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
5,849
|
|
|
$
|
9,824
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
98,490
|
|
|
|
93,239
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
270,852
|
|
|
|
296,787
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
22,576
|
|
|
|
28,139
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
16,800
|
|
|
|
18,491
|
|
Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
67,088
|
|
|
|
66,924
|
|
Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment
|
|
|
1,823,855
|
|
|
|
1,834,483
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,305,510
|
|
|
$
|
2,347,887
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
277,680
|
|
|
$
|
374,225
|
|
Total debt, including finance leases, net
|
|
|
681,192
|
|
|
|
651,279
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
64,633
|
|
|
|
65,802
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
339,630
|
|
|
|
364,949
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,363,135
|
|
|
|
1,456,255
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
942,375
|
|
|
|
891,632
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,305,510
|
|
|
$
|
2,347,887
|
|
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations
to Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
|
|
$
|
110,000
|
|
|
$
|
120,000
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
42,200
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
44,800
|
|
|
|
47,000
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
38,000
|
|
|
|
38,000
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
|
|
$
|
235,000
|
|
|
$
|
245,000
|