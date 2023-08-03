MOCA Financial and The Association of Military Banks of America launch the PATRIOT Debit Card for Active Military, Veterans, and those Who Support Them

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA, a provider of advanced digital accounts with self-issued virtual cards and payment processing in one turnkey platform and the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) are pleased to announce the launch of the PATRIOT Card for active-duty military members, veterans, and those who support our military. The PATRIOT Card is a superior way to receive government benefits and to safely, securely, and conveniently make payments, move money, and manage finances.

Veterans and current members of our military often have unique challenges when it comes to receiving their pay and benefits, moving money, making payments, and managing their finances that are not always adequately addressed. In 2022, MOCA and AMBA decided to do something about that and, working together, ultimately designed and are now launching the PATRIOT Card.

A few things set the PATRIOT Card apart from existing solutions for active-duty military members, veterans, and those who support our military:

“White glove” call-center service

Cash-back rewards

An intuitive mobile app with advanced security, “card off” and other revolutionary card controls, real-time transaction alerts, multiple ways to move money quickly and conveniently, and direct deposit of government benefits

A portion of every purchase goes to organizations that support veterans.

“AMBA and our member banks support our nation’s military and veteran communities. That includes providing them with exemplary financial products and services to make their lives easier,” said Maj Gen (Ret.) Steven J. Lepper, President & CEO of AMBA. “The PATRIOT Card is just one more way we demonstrate our commitment to that mission.”

“AMBA understands the unique challenges our active-duty military members and veterans face, and MOCA understands payments, security, and technology,” said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. MOCA’s multiyear collaboration with AMBA was a perfect fit that culminated in the PATRIOT Card, and we are confident it provides a superior experience to what most members of our military and veterans use today and are proud to be a part of it.”

Learn more about the PATRIOT Card here.

About The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA)

The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) was founded in 1959. AMBA is a not-for-profit association of banks operating on military installations, banks not located on military installations but serving military customers, and military banking facilities designated by the U.S. Treasury. AMBA’s membership includes both community banks and large multinational financial institutions, all of which are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. For more information, please visit ambahq.org.

About MOCA

MOCA Financial, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a highly advanced digital account and payment processing platform in one. Founded and managed by financial institutions and payment industry veterans with well over 150 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been developing cutting edge financial products for decades. Our Mission is simple: To provide the best one-source solution for financial institutions, government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and businesses, so that they may offer consumers simple digital access to manage their money and to provide the self-issuance of virtual cards to fit their everyday active use of a payment instrument. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.