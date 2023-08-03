Ikonisys Announces the Completion of New Financing via the Issuance of a €0.5m Private Note

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (ISIN Code: FR00140048X2 / Mnemonic: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announces today the agreement for a new financing via the issuance of a €0.5m non-convertible Note subscribed by LPE II LP, a Limited Partnership registered in Scotland and managed by Columbia Threadneedle Investments. The net proceeds of €0.5m will be used to support the Company’s financial flexibility in the context of the successful deployment of the commercial strategy.

The Note is issued at a price equal to 100% of its par value, amounting to €0.5m and accrues interest at an annual rate of 10%. The duration of the Note is 18 months from its date of issuance (the Maturity Date). The Company will have at any time the possibility to redeem the Note. Repayment of principal and interest (unless redeemed earlier by the Company) of the Note will be made on the Maturity Date in cash.

Alessandro Mauri, Chief Financial Officer of Ikonisys, stated: “We are pleased to announce this deal, that will give the company the financial flexibility to continue pushing our short-term commercial strategy. We are honored that an important financial investor such as Columbia Threadneedle Investments, believes in our project and decided to support our mission, which is to continue to push the boundaries of cancer diagnostics, providing laboratories with cutting-edge technologies for the earlier detection of cancer cells”.

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com