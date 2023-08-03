WEST ELM KIDS LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with National Geographic. The new National Geographic for West Elm Kids collection includes bedding, rugs, storage solutions and decorative accessories that feature timelessly captivating dinosaur and outer space themes. From rugs with astronaut motifs and tufted topography to quilts that depict planets and dinosaurs, every item in the new collection is intended to encourage exploration of thought and scientific wonder while deepening a respect for the planet amongst West Elm Kids’ youngest customers.

“The West Elm Kids and National Geographic teams worked closely to create an engaging assortment for our youngest customers,” said Day Kornbluth, President of West Elm. “Featuring dinosaur and outer space themes, the collection is designed to cultivate curiosity and discovery, from kids’ own bedrooms.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about collaborating with West Elm to bring the National Geographic Kids brand into families’ everyday living spaces,” says Dan Dossa, Vice President Global Retail & National Geographic. “The goal was to create an elevated home collection with design details celebrating the wonders of science, and we hope this new product line helps inspire kids and families to explore our planet together.”

Many products are more sustainably produced using lower impact materials like cotton grown under the Better Cotton Standard, Forest Stewardship Council certified wood and GRS-certified packaging wherever possible. Key items from the collection include the Space Printed Sheet Sets ($39.00-$149.00) and matching Space Quilt ($199.00-$299.00), the Space Shelf ($199.00), the Dinosaur Rug ($249.00) and the Tufted Topographic Rug ($399.00).

The National Geographic x West Elm Kids collection will also be available for purchase in Canada beginning August 11th at www.westelm.ca/nationalgeographic.

National Geographic collaborations support the U.S. based global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education with every product purchase. To learn more, visit natgeo.com/info.

Customers are also invited to join the conversation about the collaboration on social media with @westelm and @westelmkids.

ABOUT WEST ELM KIDS

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. West Elm Kids debuted in 2021. It introduces the brand’s original, modern designs and ‘Good Design’ approach to an array of GREENGUARD, Fair Trade Certified™, and 100 percent organic cotton products. West Elm Kids today features more than 2,000 products for baby, kids, and teens. West Elm is a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

WSM-PR