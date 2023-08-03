loanDepot’s Mosi Gatling Receives HousingWire’s “Women of Influence” Award

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Sales Manager Mosi Gatling earned HousingWire’s annual “Women of Influence” award, honoring the industry’s most influential women leaders. The honor recognizes Gatling’s successful track record serving the needs of traditionally underserved borrowers, and her advocacy for creating a more equitable and inclusive path to homeownership.

Women of Influence recipients are selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their professional achievements and their contributions to the overall mortgage industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success.

"Early in my career, I noticed a lot of potential buyers were missing out on the chance to become homeowners. Either they didn’t think it was possible or they didn’t have anyone to turn to for help,” said Gatling. “That gave me purpose and now I take pride in providing the inspiration and support for many in underserved communities to believe in their ability to achieve the dream of homeownership."

“Mosi is an incredibly special person who wakes up every day filled with a passion for opening the door to homeownership for those who have been traditionally underserved,” said LDI Mortgage President Jeff Walsh. “She is incredibly deserving of this recognition and we’re so proud to congratulate her on this honor.”

Consistently recognized in the top 1 percent of all loan originators, Gatling was ranked No. 15 nationally for her FHA loan volume and No. 52 out of the 200 top female originators by Scotsman Guide this year. She invests her time and energy into helping aspiring homeowners understand the steps to becoming ‘mortgage ready,’ regularly holding workshops teaching potential homebuyers about financial literacy, responsible credit decisions, and the power of creating generational wealth through homeownership.

She has built a diverse and multi-lingual team of mortgage professionals who bring their unique cultural perspectives to the customers they serve. By creating a more inclusive lending environment, Gatling’s leadership blazes a trail that shows other minority mortgage professionals they can achieve incredible success for themselves and their communities.

Gatling is also a sought-after speaker who frequently contributes to industry forums, sharing her insightful perspectives on what's working--and what isn't--to close the minority housing gap.

